Speed Shift TV to Provide Live Pay-Per-View of 20-Plus Races at Port Royal

From Inside Line Promotions

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (January 9, 2019) – Port Royal Speedway was one of the first tracks in Central Pennsylvania to open its doors to Speed Shift TV and that partnership continues to grow in 2019.

Speed Shift TV will provide live Pay-Per-View broadcasts from most of the events at the half-mile oval in Port Royal, Pa., this season and for at least the following two years. There are 20-plus races on the 2019 docket, including special shows like the $10,000-to-win Living Legends Dream Race, the Butch Renninger Memorial, the Labor Day Classic, the Blue Collar Classic, a visit from the Short Track Super Series and a trio of Open Wheel Madness nights.

The season kicks off with a rare Sunday afternoon event on March 10 featuring the Weikert’s Livestock 410 Sprint Cars and the River Valley Builders Super Late Models.

Port Royal Speedway showcases the two premier classes on a regular basis. The 410 sprints have five races paying at least $10,000 to win on the 2019 schedule and the super late models welcome a handful of marquee events as well.

The track also hosts Creasy Signs PASS 305 Sprint Cars, the 358 Limited Late Model Division and Juniata Junction xTreme Stocks for at least eight races apiece.

For the complete 2019 Port Royal Speedway schedule, visit http://portroyalspeedway.com/index.php/schedule/ .

These Pay-Per-View broadcasts will be a part of the newly announced subscription that Speed Shift TV is offering. Single events can be purchased, but the subscription allows a viewer to watch all broadcasts throughout a given month for only $40.

For a list of upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.speedshifttv.com/schedule/ .