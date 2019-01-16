T.J.’s Takeaways from Wednesday Night of the 2019 Chili Bowl Nationals

With Christopher Bell slated to qualify on Thursday along with Tuckey Klassmeyer and Spencer Bayston on Friday there is a good chance of the Kunz team sweeping all the features this week. Thursday has KKM fielding three entries with McKenna Hasse and Sam Jonson joining Bell it will be interesting to see how the younger drivers fit into the mix.

The performance of KKM this week is remarkable considering the 11 entries they are fielding in this year’s Chili Bowl. Just think of the work mounting tires alone for that many cars let alone the car maintenance throughout the night and between programs. While a lot of people may not appreciate the knowledge and resources KKM has what they are doing right now in Tulsa is remarkable.