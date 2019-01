INVERCARGILL, N.Z. (January 29, 2018) — Michael “Buddy” Kofoid scored his fifth victory of the 2019 season on Tuesday night during the New Zealand Sprintcar Gran Prix at Riverside Speedway. Kofoid topped New Zealand sprint car standouts Jamie Larsen and Jamie McDonald for the victory.

