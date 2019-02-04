San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars Headline Steve Stroud Memorial At Canyon Speedway Park

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (February 4, 2019) Fresh off the 2019 season opener at Central Arizona Speedway, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series will head north of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area for Peoria, Ariz. for the famed Canyon Speedway Park on Saturday, February 9 and the 3rd annual Steve Stroud Memorial.

A rare raceday under the Desert Sun, Saturday’s showdown opens at 10:30 A.M. with racing getting underway at 1:00 P.M. (MT).

Kicking off his title defense with a run from sixth to first this past Saturday, Zachary Madrid leads tour standings going into Saturday afternoon’s card at Canyon Speedway Park. In the series last visit on June 23, 2018, Madrid made the same advance to the top of the A-Feature rundown with Joshua Shipley and Dustin Cormany making the night’s podium.

Aaron Jones is currently second with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series with Dennis Gile, Austin Kuehl, and Bruce St. James making up the top-five in tour standings.

Saturday, February 9 at Canyon Speedway Park will include Allscapes Stock Cars, Desert Restorations Hobby Stocks, Micros, and Sport Compacts.

Admission to the Grandstands is $20 for adults, $15 for Senior and Military, and free for children 11 years and younger. Pit Passes are $35. Canyon Speedway Park is at one-third-mile clay oval located at 9777 W Carefree Hwy. in Peoria, Ariz. Track information and directions can be found online at https://www.canyonspeedwaypark.com as well as https://www.facebook.com/CanyonSpeedwayPark or by calling (602) 258-RACE.

