All Stars Return to Fremont Speedway May 26th

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (February 21, 2019) – After a near-three and half year hiatus, Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will make their return to northwest Ohio’s Fremont Speedway, resuming an historic and competitive tradition that includes 122 appearances across nearly four and a half decades.

Padding an already action-packed holiday weekend in the Buckeye State, the traveling All Stars will invade Fremont Speedway on Sunday, May 26, capping off a three-race, Memorial Day weekend swing that also includes visits to Attica Raceway Park (May 24) and Wayne County Speedway (May 25). All three events will award $5,000 top prizes.

“On behalf of the entire management group, we are thrilled to have the All Star Circuit of Champions return to Fremont Speedway in 2019,” Ryan Schiets explained, member of Fremont Speedway management. “We were a little late to the table, so we weren’t even sure an All Star show was possible in 2019, but we continued to stay in touch with Tony [Stewart] and Ross Paulson. We appreciate their willingness to help make this happen. This is a big stepping stone for us at Fremont. We are working to make this event a major success so the potential for more than one show in 2020 is a real possibility.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions last visited the semi-banked, 1/3-mile clay oval on Saturday, September 19, 2015, for the coveted Jim Ford Classic. Kunkletown, Pennsylvania’s Ryan Smith was the victor, earning $10,000 in the process, as well as a first-ever All Star victory at ‘The Track That Action Built.’ The Jim Ford Classic triumph was Smith’s third and final Series victory of the 2015 season.

“I just want to thank everyone who made this possible,” Ryan Schiets continued. “The All Stars and Fremont Speedway are synonymous with one another. We are ecstatic to resume that tradition.”