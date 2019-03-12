SCE Gaskets Joins American Sprint Car Series In 2019

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 12, 2019) A leader in the manufacture of engine gaskets for racing and high-performance applications, SCE Gaskets will join the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network in 2019 with all Heat Race contested on the National Tour presented by SCE Gaskets.

In addition to being the Heat Race sponsor, SCE Gaskets will also provide contingencies for anyone who is an ASCS Member in 2019 in the form of $100 in product credit to the winner of an A-Feature across all Regional and National events.

To qualify, all orders must be placed directly with SCE Gaskets if all of the below requirements are met. Winner must include picture proof of the SCE Gaskets decal on the car at the event the contingency is being claimed for. Must also have proof of purchasing the SCE Gasket products or engine builder using an SCE Gaskets product on claimant engine in the past 12-months.

“We’re really looking forward to working with SCE Gaskets and the opportunities it gives teams to save a little money on their rebuilds. Everyone at my office says the folks with SCE Gaskets has been great to work with and I know for a fact that their product has a great reputation. We’re excited about the 2019 season and beyond,” stated ASCS Founder, Emmett Hahn.

The 2019 season for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network kicks off Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway Spring Nationals in Mesquite, Texas. Information on the event can be found online at http://www.devilsbowl.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

