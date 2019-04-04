All Star Circuit of Champions welcomes 2019 Series partners

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 3, 2019) – Celebrating its fifth season under the command of three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart, the 2019 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 season is officially underway.

Five events of the 57-race campaign have already been completed, and although those five programs, all of which were contested in Florida in late January and early February, did not accumulate points toward the overall Series championship, fans were given a sneak peak at the expected level of competitiveness that the points season has in store. Fifteen drivers and teams have signed on for full-time membership in 2019.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, begins its inaugural season as the official title sponsor of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019. Founded in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s roots are instilled in a sprint car hotbed. Ollie’s has grown to over 300 locations in 23 states, offering real bargain prices in every department, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and food. Ollie’s buyers scour the world looking for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars.

Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, will continue to be the exclusive and official motor oil supplier of Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, rejoining the Series as the presenting sponsor for the 2019 season.

The All Star Circuit of Champions welcomes Fatheadz Eyewear and the Rayce Rudeen Foundation as new partners to the Series in 2019. Fatheadz Eyewear will join JE Pistons as an official Dash Sponsor and the Rayce Rudeen Foundation will connect with our teams through a contingency partnership.

Founded in early 2004 under the direction of Rico Elmore, Fatheadz started with exclusively catering to men with heads too large to fit in standard width sunglasses comfortably. To solve this issue, Rico created a product line with four oversized sunglasses available in varying colors. The Fatheadz brand has grown to encompass five distinct lines of eyewear for both men and women.

Created to support organizations and programs that encourage a healthy and productive way of life, Rayce Rudeen Foundation will promote their vision through the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019, pushing to promote their mission in providing support to those who address needs in prevention, treatment and recovery.

The All Stars will continue their television partnership with MAVTV Motorsports Network in 2019. The 2019 broadcast schedule includes ten events. Such events will include Ohio Sprint Speedweek events at Eldora Speedway and Muskingum County Speedway. The events on the Midwest swing in late July at Jackson Motorplex, Knoxville Raceway and 34 Raceway will be featured on MAVTV. Finally, the remaining five events will air from Pennsylvania beginning in August at Grandview Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway and back to back nights at Port Royal Speedway for the Tuscarora weekend. The events will be broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. ET and re-air three hours later. The original air dates will begin September 8 and continue through November 10.

For the first time in Series history, sprint car fans from around the world will have the opportunity to witness nearly every lap of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 competition live on the internet.

Speed Shift TV, an industry leader in motorsports marketing, production and live streaming with services extending to nearly 300 events in 2018, will follow the All Star Circuit of Champions on a near-full-time basis in 2019.

“We are privileged to be associated with so many great partners, new and returning. Their love of sprint car racing has allowed our series to grow, benefiting not only our committed race teams and loyal fans, but ultimately increasing the overall exposure that our racers, partners and supporters deserve,” Tony Stewart said. “Having an organization such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet join the All Star Circuit of Champions and take on the role of title sponsor is exciting for short track racing. Our intent is to promote Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the highest level, working to attract short track fans toward the ever-growing Ollie’s market.”

The 2019 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 points season will begin on Thursday evening, April 11, at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, Virginia. The weekend will continue with a three-pack in Pennsylvania that will include visits to Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway and Bedford Speedway on Friday through Sunday, April 12-14, respectively.

Sponsor Summary:

Series Title Sponsor: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Series Presenting Sponsor: Mobil 1

Series Tire Sponsor: Hoosier

Contingency Sponsors: Lincoln Electric, MSD Performance, Rayce Rudeen Foundation

Heat Race Sponsors: Ford Performance, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Mobil 1, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Kistler Racing Products

Dash Sponsors: JE Pistons, Fatheadz Eyewear

Hot Laps Sponsor: C&R Racing

B-Main Sponsor: Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Sponsor: Cometic Gasket

Official Parts Supplier: Kear’s Speed Shop

Official Television Partner: MAVTV Motorsports Network

Official Online Broadcast Partner: Speed Shift TV

Official Radio Communications Partner: Racing Electronics

Series Partners: Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Simpson Race Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Donovan Engineering, Chalk Stix, Sharp Advantage Safety Products, Jake’s Carts

Additional information:

Title Sponsor – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 303 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

Presenting Sponsor – Mobil 1

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

Series Tire Sponsor – Hoosier Tire

About Hoosier Tire:

Hoosier Racing Tire is the official and exclusive tire supplier of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions! Hoosier Racing Tire is the largest manufacturer of racing tires in the world with distributors located both domestically and worldwide. Visit the brand new HoosierTire.com website for the best in hats, shirts and all Hoosier apparel. Receive special offers and stay up-to-date with their weekly promotions by following them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @HoosierTire

Fast Time Contingency Award Sponsor – Lincoln Electric

About Lincoln Electric:

We are a global manufacturer and the market leader of the highest quality welding, cutting and joining products. Our enduring passion for the development and application of our technologies allows us to create complete solutions that make our customers more productive and successful. For more information, visit www.lincolnelectric.com.

Hard Charger Contingency Sponsor – MSD Performance

About MSD:

MSD products are the finest ignition components you can install on your car whether it’s a daily driver, dirt tracker, 4-wheel drive, a six second Pro Stock car or Big Foot. MSD is your exclusive performance ignition company and we thank you for your interest and support.

Heat Race Sponsor – Ford Performance

About Ford Performance:

Ford’s racing program is part of the Ford Performance organization based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for major racing operations globally, including NASCAR (Monster Energy Cup Series, XFINITY Series, Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series), IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, FIA World Rally Championship, Virgin Australian Supercars Championship, Formula Drift, and NHRA Funny Car and sportsman drag racing. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit www.fordperformance.com, www.facebook/FordPerformance, Ford Performance on Instagram and @FordPerformance on Twitter.

Heat Race Sponsor – Hunt Brothers Pizza

About Hunt Brothers Pizza:

With more than 7,500 locations in 28 states, Hunt Brothers® Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Perfect for today’s on-the-go lifestyle, Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas with All Toppings No Extra Charge®, Breakfast Pizza, Wings, and WingBites®. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hunt Brothers Pizza is family owned and operated with more than 25 years of experience in offering all of the food products, marketing programs, equipment and training for convenience stores to operate their own turnkey pizza program.

Heat Race Sponsor – All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads

About All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads:

Since 1986, All Pro Cylinder Heads has successfully produced the absolute best small block Chevrolet, LS Gen 3 and W9RP Mopar cylinder heads available. Developed for top engine builders worldwide, the family owned business of Bob and Susie Williams is proud to manufacture all American made cylinder heads in Johnstown, Ohio. The dedicated staff at All Pro supply’s powerful parts to a majority of champions in series such as the All Star Circuit of Champions, PA Posse, World of Outlaws, LSX Drag Radial, Off Road Baja 1000 and many more. All Pro is honored to serve the best customers in the business with the highest quality parts and Service possible. For more information, visit All Pro online at www.allproheads.com.

Dash Sponsor – JE Pistons

About JE Pistons:

With over 70 years of experience, JE Pistons is the leader in forged racing pistons. JE offers the largest selection of off-the-shelf racing pistons for all popular engine combinations. JE also has the quickest lead time for custom pistons in the industry. In a rush? – JE offers expedited services that can complete your custom piston order in only five days. If you demand the highest quality American-made pistons for your race engine, call JE Pistons today, or visit online at www.jepistons.com.

Dash Sponsor – Fatheadz Eyewear

About Fatheadz Eyewear:

Fatheadz Eyewear was founded in 2004 by CEO Rico Elmore. The company’s introductory line featured four game-changing styles of oversized men’s sunglasses in various colors. Fatheadz has since grown to include seven unique collections, now offering extended-fit and regular sizes for men and women, available in sun and optical lines: Fatheadz Rx; Fatheadz Sun; John Raymond; Dea; Preferred Stock; Dea Preferred; and One Love, the newest line of petite frames. With over 300 unique product offerings, Fatheadz Eyewear’s innovative styles continue to meet the needs of an ever-growing market.

Hot Laps Sponsor – C&R Racing

About C&R:

Founded in 1988, C&R has built its reputation on providing top-quality cooling components to winning race teams across all major motorsports series. C&R is now part of PWR Advanced Cooling Technology, a global leader in design and production of specialized cooling solutions used by top-tier race teams, high-end automotive manufacturers, and in specialty vehicle applications worldwide. Continuing their drive for excellence, C&R brings new innovation to the development and manufacturing of cooling products within their Indianapolis based facility. Visit the C&R website at CRRacing.com and follow on Instagram at @crracing.

B-Main Sponsor – Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery

About Classic Ink USA:

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery is constantly testing the limits of custom racewear and specialized embroidery. Headquartered in Western Pennsylvania, Classic Ink holds the highest standard, maximizing your return, as well as the ultimate customer satisfaction. From “Track Swag” fan wear to “Quick Crew” crew wear, Classic Ink has you covered. Their dedicated staff and graphic design team will be sure to keep your race team, and your fans, looking sharp on and off the racing surface. Contact Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery today and get your race team ahead of the competition. Visit www.classicinkusa.com. That’s Classic Ink; “at the track and on your back!”

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Sponsor- Cometic Gasket

About Cometic Gasket:

Cometic Gasket is the Official Gasket of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions. Cometic is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the Automotive Performance, Powersports, Original Equipment and Remanufactured Engine Industries. Cometic gaskets are must-haves for championship-winning teams across the globe. Cometic Gaskets are proudly made in the USA. For more information, log on to www.cometic.com. Cometic Gasket. Sealing championships since 1989.

Official Television Partner – MAVTV Motorsports Network

About MAVTV:

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the US dedicated solely to motorsports. In 2019, MAVTV will once again be the TV home of Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car series. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl Nationals, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) Racing Series. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream events to include a multitude of grassroot racing from the US and across the globe including drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don’ have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. If it has a motor, it’s probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network. For more information, visit www.mavtv.com.

Radio Communications Partner – Racing Electronics

About Racing Electronics:

Racing Electronics is the worldwide leader in two-way communications equipment for motorsports drivers, teams, series, venues, and fans, as well as the exclusive provider of FanVision technology to NASCAR, NHRA and Red Bull Global Rallycross. Racing Electronics offers reliable, industry-tested equipment and best-in-class customer service throughout the motorsports industry. Founded in New Jersey in 1988, Racing Electronics has called Concord, N.C., home since 2005. For more information, visit www.racingelectronics.com.

Series Sponsor – Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

About Elliott’s:

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, also carrying Haulmark Toter Homes, Bolt Trucks and Haulmark Trailers, is a full-service facility carrying new and used trailers. Trailer lines available include United, Featherlite, Cobra, Intech, ATC and Cargo Mate. Elliott’s is also an authorized EZ-GO golfcart dealer. They offer repair and service on all of their products, as well as carry a large line of parts and accessories. Elliott’s has been in the trailer business since 1995 and a golfcart dealer since 2004, serving areas all over the world. Contact Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts today at www.elliottscustomtrailers.com.

Series Sponsor – Kear’s Speed Shop

About Kear’s Speed Shop:

Kear’s Speed Shop out of Tiffin, Ohio, has been in the racing business since 1969, serving teams all over the United States. For more information, visit Kear’s Speed Shop live on the Web at www.kearsspeedshop.com, or call today at 419-448-9551.

Series Sponsor – Simpson Race Products

About Simpson:

Founded in 1959 and based in New Braunfels, TX, Simpson is the leading provider of critical motorsports safety equipment. Backed by best-in-class technical expertise, the Company has built a loyal following in the motorsports community among both professional and amateur drivers. Simpson’s comprehensive selection of advanced safety products includes head and neck restraints, helmets, racing suits, seat belts, off road vehicle seats, window nets, parachutes, racing gloves and footwear. In addition to the respected Simpson brand, the Company portfolio includes the leading HANS brand of advanced head and neck restraints and Stilo racing and rally helmets and electronics.

Series Sponsor – Kistler Engines

About Kistler:

Kistler Engines was established in 1993 and builds lightweight, high-performance racing engines with a commitment to quality. We pride ourselves in high tech, innovative designs, producing highly competitive engines for sprint cars (410 c.i., 360 c.i. & 305 c.i.), as well as, late models & midgets. Kistler Engines has also earned a great reputation for our service among professional race teams due to our quick turnaround time on rebuilds.

Series Sponsor – Schoenfeld Headers

About Schoenfeld:

Founded in 1974 by Don Schoenfeld, Schoenfeld Headers is the world’s largest manufacturer of circle-track headers, specializing in a variety of high-quality exhaust parts, including turn-downs, extensions, tubing bends and elbows, race mufflers, insert mufflers, mandrel bends, exhaust reducers, header gaskets, and more. Schoenfeld Headers is based in Van Buren, Arkansas. We truly make exhaust applications for anything with an engine. From mini sprints to sprint cars, midgets and late models, dirt or asphalt, all the way up through the world of truck and tractor pulling and marine as well. Schoenfeld has a system for your needs, including muscle and passenger cars. Schoenfeld Headers also has state of the art CNC bending and welding equipment, as well as a state-of-the-art chassis dyno facility. Therefore, our quality and craftsmanship are second to none, making them the most popular name in racing headers. We remain committed to the Saturday night racer, providing the very best in “Performance, Quality, and Value”

Series Sponsor – Donovan Engineering

About Donovan Engineering:

Donovan Engineering Corporation has been making aluminum engine blocks since 1971 with the Donovan 417 which was based on the 1958 Chrysler 392 Hemi. Since then, the state-of-the-art facility has provided engine builders around the world with aluminum engine blocks based on the small block Chevy, big block Chevy, Model-D, and the 417 Hemi. For more information, please visit Donovan live on the Web at www.donovanengines.com.

Series Sponsor – Chalk Stix

About Chalk Stix:

We are a company built on a few simple principles, to offer our customers the best products at a reasonable price. After many years of research and development and countless hours of testing we have developed a superior product. Our Chalk Stix torsion bars come in multiple grades to suit any teams budget. You will find our torsion bars in victory lane every weekend across the nation, in most the grueling circuits. Our torsion bars have won more feature events in 2018 than all the other brands combined!

Series Sponsor – Sharp Advantage Safety Products

About Sharp Advantage:

Sharp Advantage Safety Products specializes in building the most professional, custom-fit, high impact safe seat inserts that are designed to be used in a standard aluminum or carbon seat chosen from the manufacturer of your choice. We offer a knowledgeable staff that uses the latest and lightest materials to produce an insert that is made from high impact, energy absorbing, crushable foam, filling the void between the competitor and the seat. For more information, visit Sharp Advantage Safety Products online at www.sharpadvantagesafetyproducts.com.

Series Sponsor – Jake’s Carts

About Jake’s Carts:

Jake’s Golf Carts, “America’s Home for Custom Carts” is a proud golf cart provider for the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions. Jake’s has proudly supported both local and national dirt track racing for over 20 years. Did you know Jake’s ship carts nationwide and offers financing for as low as 0%? If you are in the market for a golf cart give Jake’s a call and mention the All-Star Circuit of Champions for a special racing discount or you can check them out at www.jakesgolfcarts.com.

Series Sponsor – Rayce Rudeen Foundation

About Rayce Rudeen Foundation:

Many of you may know the Rudeen name, represented by the 26 car, but you may not know about the Rayce Rudeen Foundation. Three years ago, Kevin Rudeen tragically lost his son, Rayce (R-a-y-c-e), to an overdose. In order to honor his life and keep his memory alive, his family decided to start a private foundation to help others. Today, the Rayce Rudeen Foundation is a certified nonprofit that gives grant money to organizations and programs that encourage a healthy and productive life, free from addiction. It is their goal to help fill the gaps in a broken system of addiction prevention, treatment and recovery. 100% of all donations they receive go directly to their grants and programs- which means every penny donated gets straight to those who need it most. The Rudeen family is passionate about preventing others from suffering the same loss they have. To learn more, visit raycerudeen.org (r-a-y-c-e-r-u-d-e-e-n-dot-o-r-g).

Series Online Broadcast Provider – Speed Shift TV

About Speed Shift TV:

Speed Shift TV is one of the leading motor sports marketing, production and live streaming providers in the industry, servicing more than 275 nights of racing per year across the globe to an audience nationwide and beyond. Speed Shift TV is marketing-first brand and works alongside tracks and series to promote and add measurable value the series, venues, events, partners and drivers. For more information, please visit www.SpeedShiftTV.com.