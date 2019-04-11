Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 announces purse increase for November 19th and 20th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – April 11, 2019…Officials with the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 are excited to announce that due to such a positive response from initial ticket sales the two-night purse for November 19th and 20th will be increased to a total of $120,000.

The much-anticipated double header at Placerville Speedway is certain to be a must attend showcase featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and USAC Western States Midgets, along with the Wicked Energy Gum NW Focus Midgets presented by Cognitive Warriors. Following the action on opening night there will be a post-race party on the fairgrounds with food, drinks and a live band to entertain the crowd.

“We are thrilled to announce that the purse for the inaugural Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 is being raised to $120,000,” said Elk Grove Ford President Matt Wood. “As we have stated before we are looking to make the Hangtown 100 one of racing’s marquee, must attend events. Two nights of amazing Midget competition at Placerville Speedway with some of the biggest names in not only dirt track racing, but motorsports in general will certainly make for a can’t miss show. Having an afterparty on opening night is also a great way to turn this event into a true happening, and that is our goal.”

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 marks the first ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. The two-night event will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts.

Wednesday night’s A-main will be 100-laps around the famed red clay oval with the winner picking up a $20,000 payday. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as some special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

Reserved seating continues to be on sale for the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 and can be purchased by visiting www.hangtown100.com/tickets

A rain date has also been established for Thursday November 21st in case of inclement weather. To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100

Originally a gold mining camp known as Old Dry Diggins in 1848, the settlement earned its most common moniker of “Hangtown” in 1849 because of its reputation for vigilante justice carried out by hangings. After one such crime, an impromptu citizens jury met to consider the fate of the three accused. The jury wasted little time reaching a verdict, but the question was asked, what will be done to them. Someone shouted, “Hang them!”

The majority agreed, the historical precedent was set, and word quickly traveled, creating the famous and colorful Hangtown title. A milder name was then requested after a few years and in 1854 the city of Placerville was incorporated. The Placerville Speedway was originally known as Hangtown Speedway when it came into existence back in 1965. It took on the current name in the early 1980’s and has grown to be one of the more popular tracks in the region.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 11,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2019 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2019 sponsorship opportunities at the office.