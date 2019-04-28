Austin Liggett Doubles Up at Santa Maria

From Lance Jennings

SANTA MARIA, CA –(April 27, 2019) — After winning the companion USAC Western States Midget feature at Santa Maria, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) scored his first USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory of 2019. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Maxim, Liggett claimed his eighth career win over fast qualifier Michael Faccinto, Tristan Guardino, Kaleb Montgomery, and J.J. Ringo.

Ringo earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a fifth place run from sixteenth. Austin Ervine scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish.

Defending USAC Western States Midget Champion Faccinto claimed Santa Maria’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award over the 22-car roster with a time of 14.109.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Liggett (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), D.J. Johnson (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Guardino (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars are back in action on Friday, May 17th at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway for the “Peter Murphy Classic.” The following night, the series will travel to Petaluma Speedway for their first of two appearances at the Sonoma-Marin County Fairgrounds.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 27, 2019 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Michael Faccinto, 8, Richardson-14.109; 2. D.J. Johnson, 33, Johnson-14.111; 3. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-14.119; 4. Kaleb Montgomery, 3, Montgomery-14.179; 5. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-14.365; 6. Kyle Edwards, 39, Edwards-14.430; 7. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-14.444; 8. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-14.445; 9. Cody Majors, 81, Watt-14.449; 10. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Team 33-14.457; 11. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-14.587; 12. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-14.616; 13. Ricky Kirkbride, 87, Kirkbride-14.633; 14. Koen Shaw, 88, Shaw-14.658; 15. Trent Carter, 13, Carter-14.747; 16. J.J. Ringo, 2, Keller-14.776; 17. Cody Fendley, 73C, Russell-15.040; 18. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-15.126; 19. Slater Helt, 81X, Watt-15.180; 20. Ryan Stolz, 72, Ford-15.263; 21. Gage Rucker, 87K, Kruseman-15.288; 22. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-15.515.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Liggett, 2. Kirkbride, 3. Ringo, 4. Faccinto, 5. Wiley, 6. Montgomery, 7. Helt, 8. Herrera. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johnson, 2. Timmons, 3. Rutherford, 4. Shaw, 5. Mayhew, 6. Stolz, 7. Fendley. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Guardino, 2. Carter, 3. Majors, 4. Edwards, 5. Hix, 6. Rucker, 7. Ervine. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Austin Liggett (1), 2. Michael Faccinto (6), 3. Tristan Guardino (4), 4. Kaleb Montgomery (7), 5. J.J. Ringo (16), 6. Cody Fendley (17), 7. Brandon Wiley (10), 8. Hannah Mayhew (11), 9. Steve Hix (12), 10. Gage Rucker (21), 11. James Herrera (22), 12. D.J. Johnson (5), 13. Austin Ervine (18), 14. Koen Shaw, 15. Ricky Kirkbride (13), 16. Kyle Edwards (2), 17. Slater Helt (19), 18. Ryan Stolz (20), 19. Cody Majors (9), 20. Ryan Timmons (8), 21. Troy Rutherford (3), 22. Trent Carter. NT

**Rutherford flipped on lap 2 of the feature. Edwards flipped on lap 15 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 Edwards, Laps 7-30 Liggett.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: J.J. Ringo (16th to 5th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Austin Ervine

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Guardino-352, 2-Jake Swanson-238, 3-Timmons-229, 4-Shaw-223, 5-Danny Faria Jr.-186, 6-Helt-185, 7-Edwards-178, 8-Mayhew-172, 9-Ringo-170, 10-Ervine-158.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACES: May 17 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, California – “Peter Murphy Classic”