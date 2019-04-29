SOD season opener rescheduled for May 4th

From Sprints on Dirt

FORT WAYNE, IN (April 29, 2019) – For the third time in the last four years, the Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Engine Bearings / MSD Ignition / Motul traditional season opener at Crystal Motor Speedway scheduled for last Saturday had to be postponed. Predicted day-time temperatures in the 40s and night-time in the 20s were bad enough, but predictions of 3” of snow starting at 5 PM left Crystal owner Ron Flinn no choice.

Learning from the past, a rain date for the opener was set up during season scheduling, the race will be held this Saturday, May 4th. Pit sign in begins at 4:00 PM and racing starts at 7:30 PM.

Remember to stay up to date on race status, by signing up for RainedOut text alerts on the SOD website.

