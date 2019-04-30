12th Annual Bill Brownell Memorial Set for Friday Night

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Ca (April 15, 2019) – Motorcycle pioneer and auto racing enthusiast Bill Brownell was a fixture at Silver Dollar Speedway. Brownell was one of the founding fathers of Cycleland Speedway and spent his entire life involved in either racing on two wheels or supporting drivers on four wheels. His love for motorcycles, outlaw karts and sprint cars were infectious. Even though he is no longer with us, this Friday night, along with Fry’s Metals, Shane Scott and Care Free Pools, the Silver Dollar Speedway is proud to host the 12th annual Bill Brownell Memorial.

Because of the above-mentioned gracious sponsors, the 410-sprint car main event winner will receive a staggering $3,000. Since this is a 410-sprint car race, there is no championship points on the line for the sprint cars. Friday nights show will be a traditional format with qualifying, heat races and depending on car count, a B-main followed by the feature event.

Former Winners of the Bill Brownell Memorial; 2008 – Mason Moore, 2009 – Kyle Hirst, 2010 – Sean Becker, 2011 – Dan Menne, 2012 – Tyler Wolf, 2013 – Willie Croft, 2014 – Keith Bloom Jr., 2015 – Rico Abreu, 2016 – Jonathan Allard, 2017 – Kyle Hirst, 2018 – Kyle Hirst.

This Friday night, May 3rd, will also serve as a championship point show for the Hobby Stocks and the IMCA Sport Mods. Big car count is expected in both divisions.

Pit gate opens at 4 PM. Front grandstand gate opens at 6 PM. Adult general admission is $15.00. Seniors (62+) and juniors (12-15) and military with proper i.d. are $13.00. Children (6-11) are $6.00. Kids five and under are FREE. Parking for fans is FREE. Racing is slated to start at 7 PM.

To avoid standing in long lines on race night to purchase tickets, there is an on-line ticket option located at www.silverdollarspeedway.com so fans can buy tickets in advance.

Competitors are encouraged to turn on Martin Luther King Blvd and then turn onto Silver Dollar Way by Costco to enter the back side of the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds.