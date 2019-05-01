Corr/Pak Signs On as Title Sponsor of the Oswego / ISMA Reciprocal Agreement

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, N.Y. (April 30, 2019) – Corr/Pak Merchandising has come onboard as the title sponsor for this year’s reciprocal agreement between the Oswego Speedway and the International Supermodified Association.

The 2019 Reciprocal Agreement, created to increase competitor cross over between the two organizations, begins with the Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s at Oswego on Saturday, May 25.

As part of the agreement, any ISMA car that participates in the Oswego event on May 25 or any of the select non-overlapping dates will now be guaranteed a minimum of $750 to start the feature courtesy of Corr/Pak Merchandising.

“We can’t thank John Brush and the Corr/Pak team enough for supporting this year’s reciprocal agreement,” said Oswego owner, John Torrese. “It was a huge goal of ours to begin working with ISMA to encourage added participation in each other’s events. Thanks to everyone at Corr/Pak, additional monies will now be paid to ISMA teams who choose to join us at the Oswego Speedway.”

In addition to the Shampine Memorial Twins, other reciprocal dates at the speedway include the Novelis Supermodified Twin 35’s on June 8, the Independence Weekend ‘Grand Prix’ 75 on July 6, the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified event on July 20, and the ‘Retro Night’ 45-lap special on August 3.

Comparable to Oswego’s efforts, ISMA is also extending their minimum franchise start money of $1,000 to Oswego teams who participate in any of their non-overlapping shows which include June 29 at Monadnock Speedway, July 26 and 27 at Sandusky Speedway, September 7 at Star Speedway and October 13 at Thompson Speedway.

Should a team participate in all ten of the reciprocal events, that driver or car owner will have the opportunity to earn nearly $10,000 in guaranteed start money. Additionally, Oswego’s Shampine Memorial will see contract cars guaranteed $1,300 against total winnings.

Corr/Pak, a loyal supporter of Supermodified racing, is a Canadian based designer and producer of point of purchase (POP) displays for companies all over the world including M&M’s, Crayola, and Lindt Chocolates. Businesses rely on Corr/Pak to develop effective solutions for retail display needs such as box boards, wood, plastic, wire, or steel.

