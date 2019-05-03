Saturated grounds force Riverside International Speedway cancellation

WEST MEMPHIS, AR – An afternoon rain shower, in addition to weeklong precipitation, creating saturated grounds at Riverside International Speedway have forced World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials to cancel Friday’s event at the speedway. Officials are working on a potential rain date.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Friday’s event at Riverside International Speedway will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until June 3, 2019 to request a refund. For more details call 844-DIRT-TIX to speak with a customer service representative about your options.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will continue its high-octane show Saturday, May 4 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind., where a Sunday rain date is in place if needed.