Patriot Sprint Tour Ventures To Woodhull Raceway For a $2,000 To Win Affair

From Paul Harkenrider

WOODHULL, N.Y. (May 8, 2019) – Despite what mother nature wanted to do, it was a very successful opening night at Land of Legends Raceway for the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour.

This Saturday, the tour will head south to the Woodhull Raceway for a full point, $2,000 to win event. This is the 21st time the Patriots will head to Woodhull Raceway dating back to September 1, 2007 where Chuck Hebing was the A-Main winner. Hebing has always been a favorite at Woodhull where hr has won there an implausible eight times, which includes last season.

Other drivers who have bested the field at Woodhull Raceway are Bobby Breen, Dan Shetler, Bryan Howland, Jared Zimbardi, George Suprick, and Justin Barger.

The Patriots visit a wide range of tracks in the month of May, most of which are close to one half mile in length. Woodhull, however, is a wild card as it is a short, high-banked 1/3rd mile bullring. With its extremely high banks and paper clip corners, it has received the title as “New York States Toughest Bull Ring.”

The traditional PST racing format will once again be in play this weekend which includes open draw for the eight lap heats, while passing points determine our top eight re-drawers. The drivers who finish in positions 9-14 in passing points will run in the Bonnell’s Rod Shop Four Laps of Fame Dash. Passing points will then determine starting positions 15-24. Saturdays A-Main distance is 25 laps.

