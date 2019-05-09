Oklahoma Open Wheel Thunder Nationals @ Salina Highbanks This Saturday

By John Rittenoure

Tulsa Okla. (May 8, 2019) – Sprint car racing will be the focus at Salina Highhbanks Speedway on Saturday with the running of the Oklahoma Open Wheel Thunder Nationals presented by Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories. On the card will be the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Cars and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR non-wing sprints. The tracks Pure Stock division will also be racing.

The $1500 to win event will be the first of three stops this season at Salina 3/8’s mile high-banked oval for OCRS. A second event is scheduled for June 8 followed by the Ameri-Flex Challenge IV on September 21. That event will pay $3,000 to win and $1,000 to start.

After two events 2017 champion Zach Chappell and Layne Himebaugh are tied for the points lead with 196 points each. Himebaugh finished third behind Chappell in the season opener at Red Dirt Raceway then came back to finish second at Caney Valley Speedway while Chappell was fourth. Those finishes combined with heat race finishes brought about the perfect storm to put the pair on equal footing coming into Saturday’s program.

Defending champion Alex Sewell, who won the Caney feature and also won at Salina last season, sits just 12 points back in third. Andrew Deal and Sheldon Barksdale round out the top five.

Racing is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5.

For more information about the Ameri-Flex / OCRS visit our website at www.ocrsracing.net.

Here is your itinerary for this Saturday’s racing event:

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 3. Oklahoma Open Wheel Thunder Nationals presented by Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories.

Where: Salina Highbanks Speedway, Salina, Okla.

When: Saturday, May 11, 2019

Time: Pit Gate 3 p.m. / Main Gates 5 p.m. / Hot Laps 6:30 p.m. / Racing 7 p.m. / Driver draw-in starts at 4:45 / AMERI-FLEX – OCRS drivers meeting will be at 5:45.

Tickets: General Admission: $20 / Seniors $17 / VIP Section $30 / Kids 6-12 $10 / 5 & Under: Free. Pit passes $35, Kids $20.

Video: BravadoWireless.com will broadcast the race live. Once on the main page click on Bravado TV and watch the event hosted by Eric Shannon.

Track website: www.SalinaHighbanksSpeedway.com

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

