USAC River Town Showdown Shifts to Granite City May 17-18

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 9, 2019) – The upcoming two-night Brandt River Town Showdown will have a different look on Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, with consecutive nights of USAC doubleheaders, which will both now take place at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill., featuring the AMSOIL Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championships.

Due to the extreme flooding in the areas surrounding Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., Saturday’s portion of the event has been shifted to the 3/8-mile dirt oval in Granite City.

Track Enterprises promoter Bob Sargent stated, “This is an event that we have really been looking forward to. Unfortunately, flooding at Federated Auto Parts Raceway won’t allow that event to happen so we will double the fun at Tri-City.”

Both nights of racing in Granite City will feature USAC’s National Sprint and Midget divisions as well as B-Mods. Pits open at 3pm Central with grandstands opening at 5pm and cars on track at 6:30pm. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and FREE for kids 12 and under. Pit passes are $30 apiece for members and $35 for non-members.

Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Ind. was victorious in last season’s USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car event at Granite City. USAC Midgets haven’t made an appearance there since 2016, a victory by Tanner Thorson.

Kevin Thomas, Jr. leads the USAC Sprint standings while Courtney holds down the advantage in the USAC Midget points. Thomas and Courtney will be among several USAC stars pulling double-duty during the weekend, which will mark two of the five events this season that features USAC National Sprints and National Midgets on the same event card.

For more information on the show, visit www.usacracing.com, www.tricityspeedway.net, and www.trackenterprises.com.