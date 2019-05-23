Photo Gallery: 2019 Tony Hulman Classic Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship Chase Stockon. (Jim Denhamer photo) Robert Ballou (#12) and Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Robert Ballou (#12) and Brady Bacon (#69). (Jim Denhamer photo) Issac Chapple (#52) and Nate McMillin (#14). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Boespflug (#98) and Brian VanMeveren (#24). (Jim Denhamer photo) Issac Chapple (#52), Carson Short (#21), and Brandon Mattox (#28). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Stockon. (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Thomas (#20) and Chris Windom (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Boespflug (#98) and Bill Balog (#2). (Jim Denhamer photo) C.J. Leary (#19) and Bill Balog (#2). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Stockon after winning the 2019 Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Hate Action Track. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Stockon after winning the 2019 Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Hate Action Track. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Stockon with his team following his victory during the 2019 Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Jim Denhamer photo) Top three finishers from the 2019 Tony Hulman Classic: Tyler Courtney, Chase Stockton, and Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Courtney Wins Tony Hulman Classic Terre Haute Action Track Set for Saturday’s “Hurtubise Classic” Hulman Classic rained out Terre Haute Rained Out After Qualifications Windom Wins Hulman Classic Photo GalleryTerre Haute Action TrackUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car Championship