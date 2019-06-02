Anthony Macri Lands in Victory Lane for First Feature Win of 2019

From Bill Meyer

ABBOSSTOWN, Pa. (June 1, 2019) – Anthony Macri has looked fast since the beginning of the 2019 season but had yet to turn his speed into a win. That all changed on Saturday night when Macri landed in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway.

T.J. Stutts started on the pole with Cole Young on the outside of row 1. Stutts took the lead when the green flag dropped. Landon Myers got under Young in 3 and 4 for second to beat him to the flag stand.

The red flag came out on lap 1 after Young made contact with Myers bumper in turn 3. After contact was made Young collected Tim Glatfelter who landed upside down. Freddie Rahmer was also caught up in the wreck.

Stutts led the field to the cone for a single file restart with Myers, Chase Dietz, Anthony Macri and Adam Wilt in line behind him.

With Stutts going to the top of the track on the restart, Myers tried the bottom but to no avail and Stutts maintained the lead.

Macri got around the outside of Myers to take second on lap 3. Dietz followed suit on lap 7 and took over the third spot from Myers.

Working through lapped traffic, Stutts got hung up behind a lapped car allowing Macri to close in. Macri got under Stutts in turns 3 and 4 and the two went wheel to wheel at the flag stand with Macri taking the lead by inches on lap 9.

Stutts got him right back in turns 1 and 2 to regain the lead. Macri stuck around running the bottom line while Stutts worked his way around the top of the track.

Once again Macri got under Stutts in turns 3 and 4, this time on lap 14, to take the lead. This time it was for good.

Dietz started to reel Stutts in for second running the top line after Stutts moved down to run the bottom of the track. Dietz took the spot on lap 21 coming out of turn 2.

Now it was Wilt’s turn to work on Stutts for position. Wilt took third on lap 23 after getting under Stutts in turns 1 and 2.

Dietz tried to chase Macri down for the lead, but there weren’t enough laps left to get around him.

Macri beat Dietz to the checkered flag by .377 seconds. Wilt crossed the line third. Alan Krimes finished fourth and T.J. Stutts held on to finish fifth.

Heat winners were Robbie Kendall, T.J. Stutts and Cole Young.

Cody Fletcher Earns His First Lincoln 358 Win

The first race on Saturday night’s program was the 358 Sprint make-up feature from May 4.

Four drivers scheduled to start the feature did not make the call. They were Tyler Walton (who has since moved to the 410 division) Steve Owings, Austin Treuchet and Jon Stewart.

Jeff Halligan had motor issues during warmups and ran Dylan Orwig’s 2D car for the make-up feature. Zach Allman also had issues during warmups and was going to run Steve Kisamore’s 77K machine.

Cody Fletcher lined up in the pole position with Mark VanVorst sharing the front row.

VanVorst lead the field through turns 1 and 2 at the start but Fletcher took the lead in turns 3 and 4 to officially lead lap 1.

Troy Wagaman got by VanVorst for second on lap 3 and Doug Hammaker wasn’t far behind, taking third from VanVorst on lap 4.

Wagaman started to work on reeling in Fletcher but couldn’t get close enough to make a move for the lead.

The yellow flag came out on lap 12 when Jeff Rohrbaugh came to a stop on the front stretch.

Fletcher led Wagaman, Hammaker, Dylan Norris and Matt Findley to the cone for the single file restart.

Fletcher had a great start and pulled away from the rest of the field at the cone. Wagaman was able to reel Fletcher in and the top two started to pull away from the field.

Wagaman made one last effort and nearly caught Fletcher coming to the checkered flag, but Fletcher held him off by .114 seconds to earn his first career win at Lincoln in the 358 division. Hammaker finished third. Norris crossed the line fourth and Findley completed the top five.

The regularly scheduled 358-sprint car feature was postponed and will be made up on Saturday, June 15.

This Saturday, June 8, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the 410 Sprints, 358 /360 Sprint Car Challenge & Kids Big Wheel Races. Racing starts at 7:30PM with pit gates opening at 5:00PM and grandstand gates opening at 5:30PM.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

Saturday, June 1, 2019

Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints:

410 Sprint Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 39M-Anthony Macri ($3,500); 2. 75-Chase Dietz; 3. 15-Adam Wilt; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 11-T.J. Stutts; 6. 39-Cory Haas; 7. 21-Brian Montieth; 8. 1X-Chad Trout; 9. 59-Jim Siegel; 10. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 11. 19M-Landon Myers; 12. 07-Gerard McIntyre; 13. 21T-Scott Fisher; 14. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 15. 33-Jared Esh; 16. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 17. 11P-Greg Plank; 18. 12-Barry Shearer; 19. 49H-Bradley Howard; 20. 7-Trey Hivner (DNF); 21. 17-Cole Young (DNF); 22. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF); 23. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 24. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNS)

Lap Leaders – T.J. Stutts (1-8 & 10-13), Anthony Macri (9 & 14-25)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 19M-Landon Myers; 4. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 12-Barry Shearer

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 11-T.J. Stutts; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 49H-Bradley Howard; 5. 39-Cory Haas; 6. 7-Trey Hivner; 7. 33-Jared Esh; 8. 14T-Tyler Walton (DNF); 9. 74-Dwayne Gutshall (DNS)

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 17-Cole Young; 2. 75-Chase Dietz; 3. 15-Adam Wilt; 4. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 5. 07-Gerard McIntyre; 6. 21-Brian Montieth; 7. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 8. 11P-Greg Plank; 9. 73B-Brett Michalski (DNS)

Hanover Auto Team 358 Sprint Cars:

358 Sprint Make-up Feature from May 4 (20 Laps) – 1. 66A-Cody Fletcher ($1,100); 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 4R-Doug Hammaker; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 28-Matt Findley; 6. 41B-Tyler Ross; 7. 2D-Jeff Halligan; 8. 77-David Holbrook; 9. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 10. 5-Travis Scott; 11. 93-Mike Bittinger; 12. 34-Mark VanVorst; 13. 99-Zachary Cool; 14. 38-Brett Strickler; 15. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh (DNF); 16. 511-John Sharpe (DNS); 17. 77K-Zach Allman (DNS)

358 Sprint Feature (20 Laps) – Postponed due to weather. Make-up date July 13.

358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 2. 4R-Doug Hammaker; 3. 34-Mark VanVorst; 4. 10-Zach Euculano; 5. 50-Alyson Dietz (DNF); 6. 38D-Kyle Denmyer (DNS); 7. 93-Mike Bittinger (DNS); 8. 511-John Sharpe (DNS)

358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 41B-Tyler Ross; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman; 3. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 4. 5-Travis Scott; 5. 77-David Holbrook; 6. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 7. 38-Brett Strickler; 8. 47K-Michael Hamer

358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 45-Jeff Halligan; 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 77K-Steve Kisamore; 6. 99-Zachary Cool; 7. 2D-Dylan Orwig (DNF); 8. 5A-Zachary Allman (DNS)

Wingless Super Sportsman

Wingless Super Sportsman Feature Postponed to July 6th.

Wingless Super Sportsman Heat 1 Finish (10 laps) 1. 59-Steve Wilbur; 2. 4-Derek Sheaffer; 3. 64-Levi Peck; 4. 2-Austin Lorah; 5. 16R-Ryan Rutz; 6. 14B-Ruhan Beasley; 7. 38D-Luke Lenker (DNF); 8. 7-Todd Leonard (DNF); 9. 09-John Sullivan (DNF)

Wingless Super Sportsman Heat 2 Finish (10 laps) 1. B1-Joey Biasi; 2. 16-Billy Brian Jr.; 3. 19R-Eric Rutz; 4. 47T-Ryan Wilson; 5. 15-Gary Johnston; 6. 63-Kevin Gutshall; 7. 2J-Jason Failor; 8. 38S-Tom Savage; 9. 41-Chris Henry