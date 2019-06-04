Jackson Motorplex Featuring Military Night During Friday’s Showcase of Sprint Cars

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 3, 2019) – Jackson Motorplex got off to a strong start last Friday when the season-opening event featured more than 80 competitors.

The same three divisions of sprint cars will return to action at the 4/10-mile oval this Friday during Military Night. All past and present military members get into the event for free.

A total of 46 drivers invaded the track during last week’s DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars show. Brooke Tatnell made a last-lap pass to secure an exciting victory.

This Friday’s action will again feature $3,000 to win and $400 to start the main event. Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc are also on the schedule.

The pits open at 3 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps start the racing action at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children 12-years-old and younger.

The Beer Garden Special will be Buy 1, Receive 1 Free throughout the race night.

UP NEXT –

Friday for Military Night featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

