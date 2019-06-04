Terry McCarl Back in Victory Lane at Knoxville Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Spending his Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway, Terry McCarl would have a great night at the track he has called home for so many years as he picked up his fourth win of the season in convincing fashion in the 410ci division.

“We ran both the 360 and 410 on Saturday night, and we were really good with the 410,” McCarl said. “The car was awesome, and our fresh Rider Engine ran really well. In 360 action, we weren’t bad by any means. We weren’t good enough to win, but still ran seventh with 48 cars checked in.”

In 410ci action, McCarl would get the MonDak Portables/Ft. Union Supply and Trading/TheSnowPlow.com backed No. 4 machine timed in fifth quickest in qualifications before finishing fourth in his heat race.

Moving into the feature event, the Altoona, IA pilot would grid the field form the outside front row as he started alongside Brooke Tatnell. Though Tatnell would get the early jump, McCarl would use a strong run down the long Knoxville Raceway back stretch to get the lead as the field raced into turns three and four.

Getting out front and stretching his legs, McCarl’s pace would be slowed on the fifth lap due to a caution flag bunching the field up. Back underway, TMAC would mash the throttle and leave the field in his wake.

Leading the distance, McCarl would capture the win by 2.7 seconds. The win gave TMAC 59 career 410ci wins at the historic ½ mile, just one win behind Doug Wolfgang’s 60 career triumphs.

360 action proved to be busy with the pits swelling with entrants. Kicking the night off with a quick time effort in time trials, McCarl would run third in his heat race and become eligible for the Dash.

Trying a few things on his car in the Dash, McCarl would admit that they were not positive changes, and an eighth place finish put him in the fourth row for the feature event.

When the 360 feature event came to life, McCarl spent much of the race battling for a position inside the Top-Five. On the outside looking in, TMAC would battle hard with Matt Juhl and Lee Grosz.

Just not able to find a spot in the Top-Five, McCarl would close the feature out with a seventh place finish.

“It was great to get back and get a win at Knoxville Raceway, our first 410ci win there since 2017,” McCarl added. “Thanks to Rick and Barb Rogers for all of their support, my guys for working hard, and all of our partners for allowing us to have some fun and run two cars on a night like that.”

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 19, Wins-4, Top 5’s-8, Top 10’s-11.

ON TAP: Terry McCarl and Destiny Motorsports are in action Tuesday, June 4th at FALS Speedway with the World of Outlaws.

