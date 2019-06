ATLANTA, Ga. (June 8, 2019) — The final three rounds of speedweek for the United Sprint Car Series were cancelled due to inclement weather. The following makeup dates have been agreed upon by USCS and race track officials:

Thursday, June 20th At Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, Al

Friday. June 21st At Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, Ms

Saturday, June 22nd At Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, Ms