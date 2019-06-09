Mike Martin Wins at Canyon Speedway Park

From Lance Jennings

PEORIA, AZ (June 8, 2019) — Starting third, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, AZ) worked his way past Brody Roa on lap 27 and powered to the “CSP Birthday Bash” win at Canyon Speedway Park. Racing his #16 Naquin Precision Earth Moving / American Flowtech Consulting Services Maxim, Martin’s 30-lap triumph was his first Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car win of the season. Roa, fast qualifier “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Stevie Sussex, and hard charger R.J. Johnson rounded out the top-five drivers.

Johnson claimed the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a fifth place run from ninth. For the second consecutive race, Matt Lundy earned the AAA Car Buying 360 bonus with an eighth place finish.

Defending champion Davis had top honors in Beaver Stripes Qualifying by posting a time of 15.373 over the 15-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Johnson (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions First Heat) and Roa (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat).

The USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to action on Saturday, July 13th at Perris Auto Speedway in a co-sanctioned event with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprints.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AAA Car Buying, AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Hoosier Racing Tire, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on southwestsprintcars.com and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Facebook and Twitter pages.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 8, 2019 – Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Arizona – “CSP Birthday Bash”

BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING: 1. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-15.373; 2. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-15.477; 3. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-15.619; 4. Kyle Shipley, 34, Grau-15.651; 5. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-15.711; 6. Matt Lundy, 98, Lundy-15.857; 7. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-15.972; 8. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-16.137; 9. Dennis Gile, 13, Gile-16.255; 10. Brody Roa, 91R, Roa-16.257; 11. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-16.265; 12. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-16.333; 13. Daylin Perreira, 21, Perreira-17.209; 14. Justin Kierce, 43, Kierce-17.340; 15. Tyler Most, 3, Most-18.064.

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johnson, 2. Gile, 3. Martin, 4. Davis, 5. Sussex, 6. Curtis, 7. Kierce. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Bonneau, 3. Lundy, 4. Shipley, 5. Perreira, 6. Most, 7. Reynolds. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Mike Martin (3), 2. Brody Roa (1), 3. Charles Davis Jr. (6), 4. Stevie Sussex (7), 5. R.J. Johnson (9), 6. Chris Bonneau (2), 7. Kyle Shipley (5), 8. Matt Lundy (4), 9. Daylin Perreira (11), 10. Michael Curtis (8), 11. Justin Kierce (12), 12. Jonas Reynolds (10), 13. Tyler Most (13). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-26 Roa, Laps 27-30 Martin.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: R.J. Johnson (9th to 5th)

AAA CAR BUYING 360 BONUS: Matt Lundy

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Roa-589, 2-Johnson-536, 3-Sussex-511, 4-Davis-482, 5-Martin-467, 6-Matt Rossi-381, 7-Lundy-368, 8-Swanson-357, 9-Curtis-347, 10-Bonneau-300.