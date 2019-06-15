Miles Paulus Tops ASCS Warrior Region In U.S. 36 Raceway Bud Shootout

From Bryan Hulbert

OSBORN, Mo. (June 14, 2019) – Picking up $500 for a Heat Race #Race win, another $100 for the Dash and $1,500 at the drop of the Checkered Flag, Miles Paulus had a very successful night at U.S. 36 Raceway with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps in the annual Budweiser Shootout.

Leading start to finish in the A-Feature, the win marks the second time that Paulus has topped the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps. Second went to Jack Dover with Nicholas Howard, Ayrton Gennetten, and Jay Russell making up the top five.

The Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps races next at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. on Saturday, June 15. Along with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, ULMA Late Model, USRA B-Mods, Street Stock, and Pure Stocks will also be on hand.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for Senior and Military, $5 for youth 7-13, and free for kids under 6 years of age. Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Ln. in Eldon, Mo. Information on the track and events can be found by calling (573) 418-0565 or online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Warrior Region

U.S. 36 Raceway

Osborn, Mo.

Friday, June 14, 2019

Heat Race #(8 Laps)

1. 21-Miles Paulus, [1]

2. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [2]

3. 92J-J.R. Topper, [4]

4. 81-Jack Dover, [8]

5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [7]

6. 5-Chuck Alexander, [6]

7. 49B-Ben Brown, [5]

DNS: 76-Jay Russell,

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 21-Miles Paulus, [1]

2. 81-Jack Dover, [3]

3. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [2]

DNS: 92J-J.R. Topper,

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [1]

2. 49B-Ben Brown, [3]

3. 76-Jay Russell, [4]

4. 5-Chuck Alexander, [2]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 21-Miles Paulus, [1]

2. 81-Jack Dover, [2]

3. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [3]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [5]

5. 76-Jay Russell, [7]

6. 49B-Ben Brown, [6]

7. 5-Chuck Alexander, [8]

8. 92J-J.R. Topper, [4]