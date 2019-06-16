Guardino Continues to Roll at Santa Maria

From Lance Jennings

SANTA MARIA, Ca. (June 15, 2019) — Regaining the lead from Jake Swanson on lap 21, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) claimed the “Ron Otto Memorial” at Santa Maria Raceway. Driving the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino extended his point lead with his third USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory of the season. Fast qualifier Swanson, T.J. Smith, Troy Rutherford, and Cody Majors rounded out the top-five drivers.

Ryan Stolz earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with an eleventh place run from twenty-first. Tom Hendricks scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish.

Earlier in the program, Swanson posted his seventh career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 13.787 over the 22-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Brandon Wiley (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Guardino (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Smith (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will return to Santa Maria Raceway on Saturday, August 10th for the “Bud Stanfield Memorial.”

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 15, 2019 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California – “Ron Otto Memorial”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-13.787; 2. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-13.802; 3. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-14.081; 4. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-14.193; 5. Ricky Kirkbride, 87, Kirkbride-14.214; 6. T.J. Smith, 8M, May-14.323; 7. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-14.416; 8. Tom Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-14.425; 9. Cody Majors, 81X, Watt-14.514; 10. J.J. Ringo, 2, Keller-14.605; 11. Koen Shaw, 88, Shaw-14.657; 12. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-14.657; 13. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Team 33-14.664; 14. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-14.665; 15. Ricky Lewis, 81, Watt-14.784; 16. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 0K, Perkins-14.979; 17. Will Perkins, 50, Perkins-15.022; 18. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-15.087; 19. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-15.304; 20. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-15.598; 21. Ryan Stolz, 72, Stolz-15.612; 22. Bill Jones, 16J, Jones-15.622.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1.Wiley, 2. Swanson, 3. Ringo, 4. Rutherford, 5. Mayhew, 6. Tafoya, 7. Hix, 8. Jones. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Guardino, 2. Hendricks, 3. Owens, 4. Kirkbride, 5. Shaw, 6. Perkins, 7. Herrera. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Smith, 2. Lewis, 3. Timmons, 4. Majors, 5. Ervine, 6. Stolz, 7. Boul. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Tristan Guardino (5), 2. Jake Swanson (6), 3. T.J. Smith (1), 4. Troy Rutherford (3), 5. Cody Majors (9), 6. Ryan Timmons (4), 7. J.J. Ringo (10), 8. Ricky Lewis (15), 9. Koen Shaw (11), 10. Hannah Mayhew (19), 11. Ryan Stolz (21), 12. Austin Ervine (18), 13. Tom Hendricks (8), 14. James Herrera (20), 15. Brandon Wiley (13), 16. Bill Jones (22), 17. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (16), 18. Steve Hix (7), 19. Brent Owens (14), 20. Will Perkins (17), 21. Ricky Kirkbride (2), 22. Tanner Boul (12). NT

**Wiley flipped on lap 18 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Smith, Laps 8-19 Guardino, Lap 20 Swanson, Laps 21-30 Guardino.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Ryan Stolz (21st to 11tth)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Tom Hendricks

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Guardino-598, 2-Timmons-455, 3-Shaw-420, 4-Mayhew-320, 5-Swanson-318, 6-Austin Liggett-308, 7-Danny Faria Jr.-294, 8-Ervine-293, 9-Rutherford-290, 10-Smith-289.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: August 10 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California – “Bud Stanfield Memorial”