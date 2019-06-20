Bayston and Grove Part Ways

(June 20, 2019) – Spencer Bayston announced Thursday that he has parted ways with car owner Pete Grove.

The announcement comes on the heals of Bayston having two crashes on Wednesday night at Wayne County Speedway during the All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek event. The first crash occurred when The right rear wheel came off the car during qualifying. After taking a provisional to start the feature Bayston took a ground pounding end over end flip down the backstretch in the opening lap.

Prior to Speedweek Bayston was coming off of his two best finishes driving for Grove this season with a fourth place finish at Stateline Speedway followed by his first podium finish of the year at Weedsport Speedway with a third place run. Bayston recorded two sixth place finishes during Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Raceway Parka and Muskingum County Speedway during the first two races of Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

Bayston also indicated that crew chief Andy Potter was also departing Grove’s team. Bayston did not give insight on what his plans would be for the remainder of 2019.