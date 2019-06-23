Rick Ziehl Rolls To ASCS Southwest Victory At Central Arizona Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (June 22, 2019) – Rolling to the green from the front row Saturday night, New Mexico’s Rick Ziehl led start to finish with the ASCS Southwest Region at Central Arizona Speedway for his 32nd career victory with the Arizona based regional tour.

Besting the ASCS Southwest Region for the third time in 2019, Ziehl was followed by Billy Chester, who worked to the runner-up spot on Lap 16 with the pass on Eric Wilkins, who ended his night third. Pole sitter, Alex Pettas, slipped back to a fourth-place finish with Jesse Baker fifth. Nick Parker in sixth kept pace over series point’s leader, Lorne Wofford, with Colton Hardy eighth. Chris Bonneau and J.T. Imperial completed the top ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region races again on Saturday, June 29 at Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Ariz.

ASCS Southwest Region

Central Arizona Speedway

Casa Grande, AZ

Saturday, June 22, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Alex Pettas, [2]

2. 115-Nick Parker, [1]

3. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [6]

4. 22-Jesse Baker, [7]

5. 74-Colton Hardy, [5]

6. 15-Chris Bonneau, [8]

7. 45-Jeff Lowery, [4]

8. 3-Leland Fuller, [3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2B-Billy Chester III, [1]

2. 8-Eric Wilkins, [6]

3. 7-J.T. Imperial, [4]

4. 18-Lorne Wofford, [5]

5. 116-Vance Wofford, [2]

6. 6-Bud Rowe, [3]

DNS: 3V-Jim Vanzant

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [2]

2. 2B-Billy Chester III, [3]

3. 8-Eric Wilkins, [4]

4. 2-Alex Pettas, [1]

5. 22-Jesse Baker, [5]

6. 115-Nick Parker, [6]

7. 18-Lorne Wofford, [8]

8. 74-Colton Hardy, [10]

9. 15-Chris Bonneau, [9]

10. 7-J.T. Imperial, [7]

11. 45-Jeff Lowery, [13]

12. 116-Vance Wofford, [11]

13. 3-Leland Fuller, [14]

14. 3V-Jim Vanzant, [15]

15. 6-Bud Rowe, [12]