Carquest Genden Auto Parts Presents 75-lap ISMA Supermodified Event at Monadnock Speedway this Saturday, June 29

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 27, 2019) – Two weeks removed from a rain out at Ontario’s Delaware Speedway, the International Supermodified Association is now ready to open its 44th season at the Monadnock Speedway in New Hampshire this Saturday, June 29.

Saturday’s event will mark back to back years that the ISMA Supermodifieds have appeared on the quarter mile, high banked oval in Winchester. The series held its first ever show there one season ago, marking the first time Supers had seen the surface in over forty years.

A full field of Supermodifieds is expected for the ISMA Opener, including 2018 Monadnock race winner Mike Lichty. Dan Bowes and Eric Lewis, two other drivers that finished top five last year, will also be in attendance this weekend.

Recently, defending series champion Kyle Edwards announced that he also will be making the long haul from Tennessee to join the ISMA contingent on Saturday. Edwards finished eighth at Monadnock a season ago.

Hoping to dethrone Edwards are franchise teams Soule Racing, Lane Racing, Booth Racing, and Sammut Racing as they officially begin their quest for the 2019 championship with heavy hitters Ben Seitz, Tim Jedrzejek, Mike Ordway Jr, and Mark Sammut all targeting victory.

Perhaps one of, if not the biggest storyline to keep an eye on is former ISMA champion Dave Shullick Jr. re-joining the field. Shullick will be debuting his brand new ACME Racing ride for Steve Stout and the car is sure to be fast out of the box.

With Oswego Speedway off on June 29, Tyler Thompson and Michael Muldoon, two other drivers who have frequented the Port City oval this year, also plan to use their open date to compete for the $4,000 top prize.

Joining Thompson and Muldoon is another pair of New Yorkers in Nick Cappelli and Lou LeVea Sr. Capelli is a rookie who will see Monadnock for the first time while LeVea, a veteran, will also take his first laps at the track with the Buske Racing No. 66.

New Englanders Jamie Timmons, Dave Duggan, and the ‘Rowley Rocket,’ six time ISMA champ Chris Perley will be in the house as well. Timmons and Duggan, who are preparing for the first of two events in their home state, will be the only two New Hampshiremen in the field.

Making the long trip from the Midwest are a couple of familiar faces in Rich Reid and Larry Lehnert, who are both looking forward to supporting the ISMA tour this weekend. The Midwest Super Series will be back in action next Saturday, July 6 at Sandusky Speedway.

Carquest Genden Auto Parts, which has signed on as the title sponsor of ISMA’s Monadnock event for a second year, is a premier auto parts supplier with multiple convenient locations in Springfield, Shelburne Falls, South Deerfield and Greenfield, MA.

At Genden Auto Parts, customer service is driven by independent owners who are passionate about delivering excellence in everything they do. This dedication is enhanced by best in class product and experienced parts professionals.

Learn more about Carquest Genden Auto Parts by visiting Carquest.com. Genden Auto Parts is open seven days a week. Call (413)-781-2353 for more information.

The time schedule for Saturday will see pits open at 10:00am, two sets of ISMA Supermodified practice from 1:45 to 2:30 and 3:45 to 4:30pm, ISMA time trials at 5:00pm, heats at 6:15pm, and the 75-lap feature at 8:45pm.

Admission to the Monadnock Speedway, located at 840 Keene Road in Winchester, New Hampshire, will be $30 for GA seating. Seniors will be admitted for $25, kids ages 11-18 are $15 and kids 10 and under will be $5. A pit pass is $40.

For more information on the ISMA Supermodifieds, you can visit ISMA online at ISMASupers.com. Fans can also FOLLOW on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @ISMASupers or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/ISMASupers.

About the International Supermodified Association: ISMA was founded in 1974 by multi-time Oswego Speedway champions Jim Shampine and Nolan Swift to ensure the future and longevity of Supermodified racing. Powered by their earth shaking 900 horsepower engines, the winged Supermodified is one of the fastest short track race cars in the world capable of reaching speeds up to 160mph. Through 45 seasons of operation, ISMA continues to be one of the most popular, well recognized touring series in short track racing. The organization has ten events scheduled at eight different facilities this season that include stops in New York, New Hampshire, Ohio, Connecticut, and Ontario.