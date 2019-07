Brett Wilson Breaks Through for First USAC Win of the Season in Ada

From Richie Murray

ADA, Ok. (June 29, 2019) – It took five races into the 2019 season but defending USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma champion Brett Wilson is back in victory lane following Saturday night’s triumph in the series’ lone visit to Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada, Oklahoma this season.

Wilson, of Sapulpa, Okla., took over the lead from last week’s Creek County winner Danny Smith on lap three and led the remaining 23 circuits to score the victory over Cameron Hagin (Broken Arrow, Okla.), Johnny Kent (Kiefer, Okla.), Smith (Sapulpa, Okla.) and Grady Chandler (Edmond, Okla.)

USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA RACE RESULTS: June 29, 2019 – Oklahoma Sports Park – Ada, Oklahoma

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. David Stephenson (#22 Stephenson), 2. Danny Smith (5$ Smith), 3. Cameron Hagin (#5 Hagin), 4. Johnny Kent (#55 Kent), 5. Ty Hulsey (#24H Risley), 6. Ben Frey (#24 Frey), 7. Michael Gossman (#54 Taylor), 8. J.C. Wilson (#77 Storm Chaser). 2:45.31

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Brett Wilson (#53 Wilson), 2. Grady Chandler (#22 Barksdale), 3. Cody Jarvis (#18J Jarvis), 4. Craig Carroll (#24c Risley), 5. Tim Kent (#79 Kent), 6. Waylon Weaver (#911 Weaver), 7. David Baxter (#7D Baxter), 8. Ryan Dean (#51 Dean). 2:43.77

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Brett Wilson (4), 2. Cameron Hagin (2), 3. Johnny Kent (7), 4. Danny Smith (1), 5. Grady Chandler (5), 6. Ty Hulsey (10), 7. Tim Kent (9), 8. Waylon Weaver (12), 9. David Stephenson (3), 10. Cody Jarvis (6), 11. Ben Frey (11), 12. Michael Gossman (13), 13. J.C. Wilson (15), 14. David Baxter (14), 15. Craig Carroll (8). 8:30.07

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Smith, Laps 3-25 B. Wilson.

NEXT USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA RACE: July 13, 2019 – 81 Speedway – Wichita, Kansas