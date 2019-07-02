Monett Motor Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway on the card this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Oklahoma (July 1, 2019) – The Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Car Series is back in action this weekend with stops at Monett Motor Speedway and Caney Valley Speedway.

Friday night kicks off the double-header weekend with a visit to Monett Motor Speedway. The last time OCRS visited the 3/8’s mile oval, which is the oldest track in Missouri and known as the “Grand Ol’ Lady”, was 2016 and Whit Gastineau picked up the feature victory over Sheldon Barksdale and Andrew Deal.

Saturday will see a return to Caney Valley Speedway. Our last visit to Kerry Gorby’s quarter-mile oval was on Apri 16 where defending Ameri-Flex / OCRS champion Alex Sewell picked up the win. There will be a fireworks show to celebrate the Independence Day holiday as well.

Heading into the weekend, 2017 champion Zach Chappell holds a 23 point lead over Andrew Deal. Sheldon Barksdale holds down third followed by rookie Jase Randolph in fourth and Whit Gastineau fifth.

Chappell has two victories on the season which came on back-to-back visits to Humboldt Speedway and Nevada Motor Speedway. Barksdale is also a two-time winner crossing the finish line first at Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee and on our first visit of the season at Humboldt. Other Ameri-Flex / OCRS winners this season are Randolph, Kyle Clark, Sewell and Wayne Johnson.

Here is your racing itinerary for this weekend:

Night 1

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 9

Where: Monett Motor Speedway, Monett, Missouri

When: Friday, July 5, 2019

Time: Pit gate opens at 4 p.m. / Grandstand at 5:30 / OCRS sign-in opens at 5:15 / Drivers meeting at 6:15 / Hot laps at 7 with racing to follow after hot laps.

How to find Monett Motor Speedway

1 mile east of SR 37 on US 60. Go north on Chappell Drive.

Address:

685 Chappell Drive

Monett, Missouri 65708

Track website: www.MonettMotorSpeedway.com

Night 2

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 10

Where: Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kansas

When: Saturday, July 6, 2019

Time: Gates open at 4:30 p.m. / Driver sign-in opens at 4:45 / Drivers meeting at 5:45 / Hot laps 6:30 / Racing at 7.

Tickets: General Admission $15 / Seniors $10 / 12 and under FREE. Pit passes $35.

Promotions: Fireworks display

How to find Caney Valley Speedway

3/4 mile west of junction (intersection) of US 75 and US 166 on CR 1600.

Track Website: www.CaneyValleySpeedway.net

Address:

1324 CR 1600

Caney, Kansas 67333

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com