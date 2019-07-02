Pair of $1000 to-Win Events This Weekend for POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series!

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – July 1, 2019 – The busy stretch coming weekend as the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing touring regulars kick off this Independence Holiday weekend this Thursday night atop the Belleville High Banks Speedway in Belleville, Kansas before making their lone 2019 appearance at Thunder Hill Speedway in Mayetta on Saturday night.

305-ci drivers from throughout the area are expected to tackle the famed high-banks in the final tune up for the second annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals slated for August 1-3. This Independence Day special will pay $1000 to the night’s feature winner with $200 for all drivers making the feature finale. J.D. Johnson from Wichita won this event over a twenty-two-car field. Gates will open at 5:00 PM with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 PM. Racing is slated for a 7:30 PM start time. Adult general admission ticket are just $18 with kids ages 10-17 years of age just $10 admission. All children nine years old and younger will be admitted into the grandstands for free. There will be a huge firework show following the races on Thursday night. Track information can be found by accessing their official website www.bellevillehighbanks.org.

After taking Friday night off, the tour will then head east to Thunder Hill Speedway in Mayetta for a special “Clash on the Hill,” Saturday night edition of IMCA sanctioned 305 sprint car racing. The series last visited the high-banked three-eighth’s mile oval back on July 9, 2009 and saw Corey Lutters pick up the victory. Once again the night’s feature winner will receive $1000. Gates will open at 5:00 PM with racing slated for around a 7:30 PM start time. Adult grandstand admission is $15 while children 12 and under will be admitted free. Pit passes are $30 while kids ages 12 and under pit passes are $15. A huge fireworks show will be held after the races. More track information can be found on their official website www.racethunderhillspeedway.com.

The Lucas Oil POWRi URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is in the midst of their fourteenth-consecutive season of sanctioning 305-ci racing across Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. More information on the series can be found on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). Questions and inquires can be answered by calling series president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.