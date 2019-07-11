C’s Beverage Center Presents Oswego’s ‘Summer Championship’ Saturday, July 13

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 11, 2019) – C’s Beverage Center of Oswego presents the annual ‘Summer Championship’ event at Oswego Speedway this Saturday, July 13, featuring racing for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the 350 Supers.

With the championship schedule now half complete, Otto Sitterly and Anthony Losurdo continue to sit atop the standings with Losurdo sweeping both the Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Super main events one week ago to assume the points lead in both divisions.

The highly competitive Novelis Supermodified class has now seen six different feature winners in seven races including Otto Sitterly, Alison Sload, Jeff Abold, Dave Danzer, Dave Shullick Jr, and Michael Barnes.

Although there have been six different winners, along with fifteen drivers to finish in the top five, comparable to Losurdo, defending track champion Otto Sitterly has clearly been the dominant Supermodified. The John Nicotra No. 7 has finished fifth or better in every single race.

Through seven points features and only five remaining towards the track title, Sitterly continues his ‘drive for nine,’ leading second place Abold by over seventy five points. Third through fifth in points are Sload, Brandon Bellinger, and Joe Gosek.

Behind Gosek, Michael Barnes, Keith Shampine, Dave Gruel, Dave Shullick Jr, Logan Rayvals, and Dan Connors Jr. are in an extremely tight race for sixth through twelfth, with only twenty one points separating these drivers.

Despite Losurdo’s domination in last week’s Pathfinder Bank SBS Grand Prix, he leads Dave Cliff by a mere twelve points in the battle for the Small Block Super track title. Finding themselves fifty or more points back in the top five are David LaTulip, Cameron Rowe, and Josh Sokolic.

The closest race can be found in the growing 350 Supermodified division, which finds Losurdo at the top by just two points over Barry Kingsley. With four events in the books and four to go, it appears the title fight will come down to these two competitors.

Pit gates will be opened at 3:00pm for Saturday’s show, with grandstands opening at 4. Hot laps will get underway at 4:15 followed by time trials at 6:00, and heat racing at 6:45. The race order all evening will be Small Block Supers, 350 Supers, and Supermodifieds.

Ticket pricing is set at $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, $35 for a pit pass, or $75 for seating in one of the speedway’s VIP suites. To purchase, call (315)-342-0646 or stop at the box office located at 300 East Albany Street in Oswego.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.