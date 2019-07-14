Dalman Wins SOD Feature at Crystal

Lane Automotive Sprints on Dirt
Crystal Motor Speedway
Crystal, MI
Saturday July 13, 2019
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 89-Chris Pobanz, [1]
2. 41-Thomas Schinderle, [3]
3. 91L-Alexis Adgate, [2]
4. 40-Jeff Wilson, [5]
5. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, [4]
6. 52-Zac Broughman, [6]
7. 31-Jim Girard, [7]
8. 16X-Justin Woodkowski, [8]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 88N-Frank Neill, [2]
2. 27B-Boston Mead, [8]
3. 20A-Andy Chehowski, [4]
4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, [7]
5. 29-Daryl Shaffer, [6]
6. 09-Justin Adams, [1]
7. 24-Eric Smith, [5]
8. 16W-Garrett Saunders, [3]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 49T-Gregg Dalman, [1]
2. 5B-Chad Blonde, [4]
3. 4-Josh Turner, [5]
4. 5QB-Quentin Blonde, [3]
5. 24T-Michael Schumacher, [2]
6. 81-John Gall, [6]
7. 6-Tyler Bearden, [7]
8. 27W-Ty Williams, [8]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 09-Justin Adams, [2]
2. 81-John Gall, [3]
3. 6-Tyler Bearden, [6]
4. 27W-Ty Williams, [8]
5. 24-Eric Smith, [5]
6. 31-Jim Girard, [4]
7. 16X-Justin Woodkowski, [7]
8. 52-Zac Broughman, [1]
DNS: 16W-Garrett Saunders,
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 49T-Gregg Dalman, [2]
2. 4-Josh Turner, [9]
3. 5B-Chad Blonde, [3]
4. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, [13]
5. 27B-Boston Mead, [4]
6. 41-Thomas Schinderle, [5]
7. 20A-Andy Chehowski, [8]
8. 5QB-Quentin Blonde, [12]
9. 88N-Frank Neill, [6]
10. 09-Justin Adams, [16]
11. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, [11]
12. 81-John Gall, [17]
13. 29-Daryl Shaffer, [14]
14. 27W-Ty Williams, [19]
15. 40-Jeff Wilson, [10]
16. 24T-Michael Schumacher, [15]
17. 6-Tyler Bearden, [18]
18. 24-Eric Smith, [20]
19. 91L-Alexis Adgate, [7]
20. 89-Chris Pobanz, [1]