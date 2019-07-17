Harold Leep Classic This Friday At Thunderbird Speedway

By: John Rittenoure

Tulsa, Oklahoma (July 17, 2019) – The 5th annual Harold Leep Classic presented by Carter-Maxwell resumes this Friday at Thunderbird Speedway after threatening weather forced officials to postpone the June 22 finale of the two-day event two hours before show time.

Sheldon Barksdale was in the right place at the right time to win the Friday, June 21st opener after race leader Whit Gastineau fell out with mechanical problems two laps from the finish. Gastineau was credited with a 10th place finish. Rookie Jase Randolph finished second on the historic half-mile and he was followed across the line by Shane Sellers, Alex Sewell and Andrew Deal.

Friday’s program will be a complete show with drivers drawing for heat race starting positions. Passing points from the heat races will determine the feature lineups.

Added money is on the line thanks to Carter-Maxwell and a list of lap sponsors along with individual sponsors. The A feature will pay $2,000 to the winner, $1,000 for second and $325 to start. Non-qualifiers will run a B feature with a payout of $225 each to the first 10 non-transfer positions.

Main Event Payout:

1) $2,000, 2) $1,000, 3) $750, 4) $700, 5) $650, 6) $600, 7) $525, 8) $500, 9) $450, 10) $425, 11) $400, 12) $375, 13) $350,

14-20) $325

First ten non-qualifiers receive $225 each. ($125 for any remaining non-qualifiers*)

*One semi main: positions 9-18 = $225 each (Top 8 transfer)

*Two semi mains: positions 5-9 = $225 each (Top 4 transfer)

Non starters for the semi or main event will receive $75

Grandstand gates opens 5:30 p.m. / Pit Gates open 4 p.m. / Hot Laps 7 p.m. / Racing 8 p.m. / OCRS drivers meeting @ 6:15 p.m. (draw opens 5:15)

Tickets: Adult admission $15. Kids 10 and under FREE. Pit passes $35.

Track website: www.thunderbirdspeedwayok.com

Previous Harold Leep Classic Winners:

2018: Sheldon Barksdale @ Thunderbird Speedway

2017: Jamie Passmore @ Caney Valley Speedway

2016: Zach Chappell @ Outlaw Motor Speedway

2015: Whit Gastineau @ Outlaw Motor Speedway

About Carter-Maxwell –

The business started in the late 50’s when Bob Carter & Jerry Maxwell teamed up to form Carter-Maxwell Auto Service in Oklahoma City. In 1964, the company added auto racing to its portfolio and joined up with the Goodyear racing division by becoming the southwest distributor of auto racing tires. David Grace of Carter-Maxwell is one of the premier tire engineers for Carter-Maxwell & Goodyear and can be seen at NASCAR tracks all during the year working with NASCAR and their teams in producing quality racing tires. The auto service division of Carter-Maxwell is still open for business as it has been since those early years. They can be contacted at (405) 789.8253

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com