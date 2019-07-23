Just Over a Week Remains Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship Opportunity!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, July 23, 2019 – Teams competing in either the 360 or 410 Nationals at Knoxville Raceway have just over a week remaining in their opportunity to cash in on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship! The cut off for donations/memberships towards your favorite race team/driver end at 6:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, July 31.

It is still a very close race and no driver in the running is out of it! Iowa’s Carson McCarl currently holds the lead in the race over Pennsylvania’s Lance Dewease and Iowa’s McKenna Haase. The opportunity benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum for a $20,000 sponsorship from Priority Aviation is available to any driver competing at Knoxville in August at either the 360 Nationals or 410 Nationals.

Currently, twenty drivers have taken advantage of the contest. Carson McCarl leads the current standings ahead of Pennsylvania’s Lance Dewease, Iowa’s McKenna Haase, Wisconsin’s Bill Balog, Tennessee’s Sammy Swindell, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney, Oregon’s Tanner Holmes, Ohio’s Jac Haudenschild, Connecticut’s David Gravel, Ohio’s Sheldon Haudenschild, Wisconsin’s Scott Thiel, Iowa’s Austin McCarl, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller, Minnesota’s Craig Dollansky, South Dakota’s Clint Garner, California’s Mason Daniel, California’s Kyle Larson, Ohio’s Chad Kemenah, Iowa’s Joe Beaver and Oklahoma’s Shane Stewart.

All that sprint car teams and fans need to do is have their prospective members or donors visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, or contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and request membership packets or make a donation. If ordering online, specify your driver or race team in the “Notes” section on the final page.

The museum can ship membership and donation information out for the drivers and teams to pass out at their races in July. The driver or team with the highest amount of donations returned to the museum before July 31, will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding. All funds collected will go towards paying off remaining construction costs on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower. Memberships start at only $25 per year, but any donation amount will be accepted. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship please call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com