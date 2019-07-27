Thomas Wins the Sheldon Kinser Memorial

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 26, 2019 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 32nd NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week – Sheldon Kinser Memorial

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING GROUP ONE: 1. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-11.057; 2. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-11.289; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.359; 4. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-11.465; 5. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-11.489; 6. Max Adams, 5m, Adams-11.522; 7. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-11.579; 8. Dave Darland, 17c, Cunningham-11.670; 9. Terry Richards, 18m, Richards-11.713; 10. Dustin Christie, 75, Christie-11.757; 11. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-11.795; 12. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-11.860; 13. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-11.902; 14. Lee Underwood, 24L, Underwood-11.993; 15. Anthony D’Alessio, 01, D’Alessio-12.019; 16. Stephen Schnapf, 61m, Edwards-12.041; 17. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-12.165; 18. Landon Simon, 04, Burton-12.247; 19. Josh Cunningham, 3JC, Cunningham-12.334; 20. Eric Perrott, 45, Perrott-12.743; 21. Bobby Griffitts, 9, Griffitts-12.975.

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING GROUP TWO: 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-11.207; 2. A.J. Hopkins, 4J, 4J-11.493; 3. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-11.495; 4. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-11.500; 5. Mario Clouser, 6, MCM-11.555; 6. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-11.667; 7. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-11.683; 8. Carson Short, 21, RCM-11.687; 9. Chris Windom, 5G, Goacher-11.701; 10. Tony DiMattia, 50, TDM-11.716; 11. Brady Short, 11p, Short/Pottorff-11.757; 12. Jordan Kinser, 70, Hurst-11.759; 13. Thomas Meseraull, 00, Whitney-11.843; 14. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-11.846; 15. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-11.946; 16. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-11.947; 17. Trey Gropp, 54, Gropp-12.018; 18. Scotty Weir, 42, Cheney-12.422; 19. Brian VanMeveren, 24, VanMeveren-12.427; 20. Brad Greenup, 4G, Greenup-12.589.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Brody Roa, 6. Jadon Rogers, 7. Dickie Gaines, 8. Terry Richards, 9. Anthony D’Alessio, 10. Bobby Griffitts. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Max Adams, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Jarett Andretti, 5. Landon Simon, 6. Stephen Schnapf, 7. Sterling Cling, 8. Eric Perrott, 9. Lee Underwood, 10. Dustin Christie. NT

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Short, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 4. Jason McDougal, 5. Josh Hodges, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Mario Clouser, 8. Thomas Meseraull, 9. Trey Gropp, 10. Brian VanMeveren. 2:06.68

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Carson Short, 2. Jordan Kinser, 3. Isaac Chapple, 4. Kyle Cummins, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. A.J. Hopkins, 7. Scotty Weir, 8. Tony DiMattia, 9. Brad Greenup, 10. Brayden Fox. 2:10.67

C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Trey Gropp, 2. Landon Simon, 3. Brayden Fox, 4. Dickie Gaines, 5. Scotty Weir, 6. Brad Greenup, 7. Brian VanMeveren, 8. Eric Perrott, 9. Bobby Griffitts. 2:11.93

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. A.J. Hopkins, 2. Brandon Mattox, 3. Tyler Courtney, 4. Thomas Meseraull, 5. Josh Hodges, 6. Brody Roa, 7. Lee Underwood, 8. Dickie Gaines, 9. Jadon Rogers, 10. Terry Richards, 11. Trey Gropp, 12. Landon Simon, 13. Sterling Cling, 14. Mario Clouser, 15. Brayden Fox, 16. Anthony D’Alessio, 17. Tony DiMattia, 18. Stephen Schnapf. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (5), 2. Jason McDougal (2), 3. Justin Grant (3), 4. C.J. Leary (4), 5. Brandon Mattox (11), 6. Chase Stockon (9), 7. Brady Bacon (6), 8. Dave Darland (13), 9. Tyler Courtney (22), 10. Thomas Meseraull (20), 11. A.J. Hopkins (7), 12. Isaac Chapple (21), 13. Josh Hodges (12), 14. Carson Short (14), 15. Brady Short (17), 16. Kyle Cummins (8), 17. Shane Cottle (16), 18. Max Adams (10), 19. Brody Roa (19), 20. Jarett Andretti (1), 21. Chris Windom (15), 22. Jordan Kinser (18). NT

**Dustin Christie flipped through the turn one fence during the second heat. Sterling Cling flipped at the start of the semi. Chris Windom flipped on lap 2 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 Jarett Andretti, Laps 7-11 Jason McDougal, Laps 12-15 Kevin Thomas, Jr., Lap 16 Kyle Cummins, Laps 17-24 Kevin Thomas, Jr., Laps 25-29 Jason McDougal, Lap 30 Kevin Thomas, Jr.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/B & W AUTO MART HARD CHARGER: Tyler Courtney (22nd to 9th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Josh Hodges

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Lee Underwood

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Brandon Mattox

PROSOURCE HARD WORK AWARD: Tyler Courtney

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-1,466, 2-Brady Bacon-1,332, 3-Kevin Thomas, Jr.-1,322, 4-Tyler Courtney-1,315, 5-Chris Windom-1,306, 6-Chase Stockon-1,244, 7-Justin Grant-1,240, 8-Carson Short-1,118, 9-Jason McDougal-1,088, 10-Isaac Chapple-846.

NEW NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINTS: 1-C.J. Leary-511, 2-Brady Bacon-487, 3-Kevin Thomas, Jr.-469, 4-Justin Grant-463, 5-Chris Windom-432, 6-Tyler Courtney-417, 7-Kyle Cummins-389, 8-Carson Short-382, 9-Jason McDougal-371, 10-Chase Stockon-365.

NEW PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Tyler Courtney-35, 2-Shane Cottle-30, 3-Dave Darland-21, 4-Justin Grant-18, 5-Max Adams-17, 6-Chris Windom-14, 7-Brady Bacon-14, 8-Brandon Mattox-13, 9-Isaac Chapple-13, 10-Kyle Cummins-12.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 27, 2019 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 32nd NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week