Wyatt Burks Pockets $5,000 In G.W. Elkins Memorial With ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Bryan Hulbert

AMARILLO, Texas (July 27, 2019)

An impressive run for Burks, who has a combined six victories to his name in 2019, the Kansas ace had to best an impressive field of 41 drivers, which began promptly with an eighth to first run in the night’s opening heat race.

Rolling to the A-Feature sixth, Burks chased as the field worked into traffic. Choosing to roll the No. 11w around the bottom following a late-race caution was the correct choice as Burks was able to maneuver to the point and land the night’s $5,000 payday in the G.W. Elkins Memorial. New Mexico’s Colt Treharn was second with Justin Zimmerman picking up two spots to finish third. Zach Gossett had earned the pole but faded to finish fourth with Jason Howell making a run from 10th to finish fifth.

Following in Howell’s tire tracks from 11th, Chad Koch crossed sixth with Jarrod Jennings doing much of the same from 13th. Justin Melton from 15th grabbed eighth. The night’s Hard Charger after gridding the field 17th was Wichita Falls shoe, Mason Smith who finished ninth with Oklahoma’s Joe Wood, Jr. completing the top ten.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, Texas)

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [8]; 2. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [1]; 3. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman, [9]; 4. 0-J R Bonesteel, [3]; 5. 61-Jesse Fernandez, [7]; 6. 55-Zack Crow, [2]; 7. 111X-Spencer Hill, [5]; 8. 52-J.D. Fry, [6]; 9. 31-Dylan Kadous, [4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Craig Oakes, [5]; 2. 22C-Chad Koch, [2]; 3. 38-Travis Oldfield, [4]; 4. 11-Justin Melton, [6]; 5. 15-Johnny Miller, [3]; 6. 57-Chase Parson, [1]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell, [8]; 8. 19D-Ryan Dalrymple, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 82-Joshua Hanna, [1]; 2. 79V-Ryan Hall, [2]; 3. 02-Dillon Burks, [3]; 4. 2F-Michael Fanelli, [4]; 5. 30-Brandon Hickman, [5]; 6. 36-Kevin Reed, [6]; 7. 1-Paul White, [7]; 8. 04-Kyle Jones, [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 48D-Gary Floyd, [1]; 2. 77-Colt Treharn, [2]; 3. 48N-Pete Elkins, [3]; 4. 7D-Shon Deskins, [4]; 5. 31X-Mason Smith, [5]; 6. 71W-Weston Gorham, [6]; 7. 04X-Keith Martin, [7]; 8. 56-Chris Douglas, [8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [1]; 2. 114-Todd Loveit, [2]; 3. 21-Michelle Melton, [3]; 4. 09-Mark Klis Jr, [4]; 5. 44-Jason Howell, [5]; 6. 118-Scott Evans, [6]; 7. 2-Tyler Webb, [7]; 8. 10Z-Zach Gossett, [8]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 31X-Mason Smith, [1]; 2. 0-J R Bonesteel, [3]; 3. 48D-Gary Floyd, [2]; 4. 04X-Keith Martin, [5]; 5. 118-Scott Evans, [4]; 6. 15-Johnny Miller, [6]; 7. 111X-Spencer Hill, [9]; 8. 33-Mike Merrell, [7]; 9. 52-J.D. Fry, [11]; 10. 31-Dylan Kadous, [13]; 11. 57-Chase Parson, [8]; 12. 48N-Pete Elkins, [10]; 13. 30-Brandon Hickman, [12]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 82-Joshua Hanna, [1]; 2. 21-Michelle Melton, [3]; 3. 71W-Weston Gorham, [11]; 4. 1-Paul White, [4]; 5. 2-Tyler Webb, [5]; 6. 36-Kevin Reed, [8]; 7. 02-Dillon Burks, [6]; 8. 55-Zack Crow, [7]; 9. 61-Jesse Fernandez, [2]; 10. 09-Mark Klis Jr, [9]; 11. 114-Todd Loveit, [12]; 12. 19D-Ryan Dalrymple, [10]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [6]; 2. 77-Colt Treharn, [2]; 3. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman, [5]; 4. 10Z-Zach Gossett, [1]; 5. 44-Jason Howell, [10]; 6. 22C-Chad Koch, [11]; 7. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [13]; 8. 11-Justin Melton, [15]; 9. 31X-Mason Smith, [17]; 10. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [8]; 11. 7D-Shon Deskins, [7]; 12. 21-Michelle Melton, [20]; 13. 38-Travis Oldfield, [14]; 14. 79V-Ryan Hall, [12]; 15. 2F-Michael Fanelli, [4]; 16. 82-Joshua Hanna, [18]; 17. 0-J R Bonesteel, [19]; 18. 55-Zack Crow, [22]; 19. 1-Paul White, [21]; 20. 91-Craig Oakes, [3]; 21. 57-Chase Parson, [23]; 22. 04-Kyle Jones, [9]; 23. 56-Chris Douglas, [16]