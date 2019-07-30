Andy Forsberg Scores Third Career Mark Forni Classic Win

PETERSEN MEDIA- Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, Andy Forsberg picked up his third Mark Forni Classic win in thrilling fashion as he now finds himself tied with Sean Becker atop the all time wins list of this race.

“Man, what a night,” Andy Forsberg said. “The F&F guys worked hard all night long and we won another Forni. The money is great, but this is one of those races you want to win because Mark Forni was such a good guy, and did so much for so many at this track.”

Getting off to a so-so start on Saturday night, Forsberg would time the Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes/Geico Local Office/PitStopUSA backed No. x1 machine in eighth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Needing to win his heat to make the redraw on this night, Forsberg would have his hands full as he shared the front row with Sean Becker. A very entertaining battle early, Forsberg would eventually clear his rival, as he picked up the win and moved into the nightly redraw.

Pulling the six pill, Forsberg would find himself in the third row for the 25-lap feature event on a slick surface that was offered up on this night.

Searching around the speedway in his quest to the front, Forsberg would make some swift moves to eventually propel himself up to third as he chased after Tim Kaeding and second running Cody Lamar.

Getting by Lamar on a late restart, Forsberg would chase after Kaeding until the caution flew with just five markers left in the race. This would be the break that Forsberg needed, as he would stick the bottom in turns one and two to pull ahead of Kaeding, before sliding up in front of him in turns three and four to secure the top spot.

Out in front, Forsberg would turn in four perfect laps to cap the night, give himself his third career Forni Classic win, and give F&F Racing their fourth win at the track’s crowned jewel event.

“I was watching TK and he was doing some stuff on restarts, and I thought that if I could get into second I could get by him,” Forsberg said. “Luckily we were able to do just that, and like I said really cool to win this race again. Thanks to F&F Racing and all of our sponsors for everything they do.”

F&F Racing and Andy Forsberg would like to thank Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes, Geico Local Office, PitStopUSA, Lucas Oil, Pacific Highway Rentals, Autism Awareness, FVP, and CRV Carbon Solutions for their support in 2019.

ON TAP: F&F Racing and Andy Forsberg will travel to Merced Speedway on Saturday night with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts20, Wins-6, Top 5’s-11, Top 10’s-14.

