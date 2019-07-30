Martens Out-duels Ferriera for United Rebel Sprint Series Victory at the Bullring

By David Smith Jr.

LaCrosse, Kansas – July 28, 2019 -Jake Martens got the best of a torrid race long battle with Monte Ferriera to claim the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing victory on a special Sunday night of racing action at the “Bullring” of Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas.

Martens and Jed Werner started on the front row for the thirty lap feature with Martens quickly jumping out into the lead at the start. Werner, Ferriera, Austin McLean and Kade Hagens were the top five after the first lap was complete.

Martens set the pace out front while behind him, Ferriera got a run on Werner to take second on lap three and set his sights on the leader.

Martens began approaching the back of the field on lap six allowing Ferriera to pull to within a car length of the Fairview, Oklahoma driver.

Working their way through traffic, Ferriera took the lead on lap twelve before Martens retook the point one lap later.

At the races midway point it was still Martens out front with Ferriera still within striking distance in second. Chad Koch, fourteenth-starting Steven Richardson and Werner were the top five.

Sixteenth starting Ray Seeman got past Richardson for fourth with eight laps remaining while back up front, the battle for the the spot continued with Martens still out front.

At the checkered it was Martens claiming his second series victory on the season while Ferriera came home with his second straight runner-up finish.

Koch came home a solid third while sixteenth-starting Seeman picked up the Keizer Wheels hard-charger award with Richardson rounding out the top five.

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing and a huge three nights of racing action. It all kicks off on Wednesday night (July 31) as “The Rebels” make their first and only 2019 appearance at Thayer County Speedway in Deshler, Nebraska for a $1000 to win show. From there it will be a Thursday night practice session atop the famed Belleville High Banks Speedway in Belleville, Kansas for the second annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals on Friday and Saturday night. It will be the highlight on the 2019 race season for the URSS as over fifty drivers have officially entered to try and take home championship Saturday nights $7,000 first place prize with a minimum $1000 to start the main event.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Rush County Speedway/LaCrosse, Kansas

July 28, 2019

21 Cars

A Feature (30 Laps): 1) Jake Martens, 2) Monte Ferriera, 3) Chad Koch, 4) Ray Seeman, 5) Steven Richardson, 6) Austin McLean, 7) Zach Blurton, 8) Shon Pointer, 9) Kyler Johnson, 10) Kade Hagens, 11) Tyler Knight, 12) Jeremy Huish, 13) Jed Werner, 14) Tracey Hill, 15) Jordan Knight, 16) Jon Freeman, 17) Kaden Taylor, 18) Kyle Lutters, 19) Bailey Matthews, 20) Aaron Ploussard, 21) Koby Walters