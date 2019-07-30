Oswego’s Season Resumes with JP Jewelers ‘Retro Night’ this Saturday, August 3

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 30, 2019) – Oswego Speedway’s 69th season will resume with its annual ‘Retro Night’ special presented by JP Jewelers of Oswego this Saturday, August 3.

The program, headlined by a 45-lap Novelis Supermodified main event and a 30-lap Pathfinder Bank SBS feature will springboard the speedway into its final three race stretch of the summer, which will conclude with $5 Admission Track Championship Night on August 17.

While Supermodified and Small Block Super campaigners will continue their battles for the track championship, winged 350 Supermodified drivers will receive the night off in observance of the Jim Belfiore Memorial event at Star Speedway before returning on August 10.

As of Dave Gruel’s $10,000 victory in Mr. Novelis Supermodified two weeks ago, there have now been eight different winners in nine big block events which include Gruel, Otto Sitterly, Alison Sload, Jeff Abold, Dave Danzer, Michael Barnes, Joe Gosek, and Dave Shullick Jr.

With a top five finish in all but one show, Sitterly has dominated the points race over Abold, Gosek, Nicotra Racing teammate Sload, and most recently Gruel, who crept into the top five with the aid of his Mr. Supermodified checkered.

Behind Gruel, it is anyone’s guess who will end up where as Keith Shampine, Brandon Bellinger, Shullick, Danzer, and Barnes are all locked in a very tight battle for positions six through ten.

In the Pathfinder Bank SBS ranks, Anthony Losurdo has been absolutely dominant with four wins to Dave Cliff’s two and teammate David LaTulip’s one. The defending track champion leads Cliff by nearly thirty points and LaTulip by over fifty.

Although Sitterly and Losurdo appear to be the championship favorites, anything can happen in the final three events of the season as several drivers remain within striking distance, keeping their title hopes alive.

Saturday’s racing will get underway at 6:45pm, with hot laps at 4pm and group time trials at 6:15pm. The 14th annual Old Timer’s Reunion will be held at Lighthouse Lanes beforehand from 10am to 3pm.

