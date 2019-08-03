Photo Gallery: Friday at the 2019 360 Knoxville Nationals ASCS National Tour, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Joey Saldana (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dylan Westbrook (Serena Dalhamer photo) Alex Hill (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brodie Tulloch (Serena Dalhamer photo) Curt Michael (Serena Dalhamer photo) Austin McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) McKenna Haase (Serena Dalhamer photo) Joey Saldana (Serena Dalhamer photo) James McFadden (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown, James McFadden, and Joey Saldana (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: James McFadden Wins Thriller on Night #2 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals Gio Scelzi is Youngest 410 Knoxville Winner with All Star Drubbing! Kraig Ford/PellaMotors.com Season Opener NEXT Saturday McCarl wins Thursday feature at Knoxville Saturday A-Main and B-Main Lineups American Sprint Car SeriesASCS National TourKnoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery