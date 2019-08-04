Kelly Miller Continues ASCS Frontier Winning Streak At Big Sky Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

BILLINGS, Mont. (August 3, 2019) Picking up his fourth victory of the 2019 season, and third, in as many races with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Canada’s Kelly Miller parked the Prevost Racing No. 2jr in Victory Lane Saturday night at Big Sky Speedway.

Bringing his overall win total with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region to 11, Miller climbed to the top of the leaderboard from the right of the second row. Pole Sitter Trever Kirkland ended up second with Jeremy McCune moving up three positions to complete the podium. Damon McCune and Willie Hernandez, Jr completed the top five.

Moving up from 14th, Kory Wermling’s return to the three-eighths-mile oval was a much better result in sixth. Trevor Plambeck, Travis Reber, Jordan Milne, and Robert DeHaan made up the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region races again at Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wy. on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Speedway (Billings, Mont.)

August 3, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [1]; 2. 37-Trever Kirkland, [3]; 3. 33-Robert DeHaan, [5]; 4. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [7]; 5. 77-Damon McCune, [9]; 6. 9K-Kory Wermling, [4]; 7. 3-Jordan Milne, [8]; 8. 2-Shad Petersen, [6]; 9. 4-Adam Speckman, [2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Trevor Plambeck, [2]; 2. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr, [8]; 3. 20-Mitchell Burns, [7]; 4. 88-Travis Reber, [6]; 5. 29-Jay Burns, [1]; 6. 86-Zac Taylor, [5]; 7. 2X-Mike Manwill, [9]; 8. 11-Mindy McCune, [4]; (DQ) 35M-Cody Masse, [3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [4]; 2. 37-Trever Kirkland, [1]; 3. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [6]; 4. 77-Damon McCune, [5]; 5. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr, [3]; 6. 9K-Kory Wermling, [14]; 7. 34-Trevor Plambeck, [2]; 8. 88-Travis Reber, [8]; 9. 3-Jordan Milne, [13]; 10. 33-Robert DeHaan, [7]; 11. 2-Shad Petersen, [15]; 12. 4-Adam Speckman, [17]; 13. 29-Jay Burns, [10]; 14. 20-Mitchell Burns, [9]; 15. 2X-Mike Manwill, [11]; 16. (DNF) 35M-Cody Masse, [18]; 17. (DNF) 86-Zac Taylor, [12]; 18. (DNF) 11-Mindy McCune, [16]