The All Stars return to action with doubleheader in Michigan and Indiana

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 14, 2019) – It has been nearly three weeks since Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 participated in scheduled competition, but despite the break, the traveling aces are ready for action and will hit the road once again, this time setting aim on a doubleheader in Michigan and Indiana.

Led by defending All Star Circuit of Champions titleholder and current Series point leader, Aaron Reutzel, the traveling All Stars will kick-off the weekend on Friday night, August 16, with a visit to I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan. Not stopping there, the Series will venture roughly two and a half hours south for a one night stand at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana, on Saturday, August 17. Incidentally, the visits to Michigan and Indiana, respectively, will be a first and only for Tony Stewart’s All Stars in 2019. In addition, each round will award $5,000 top prizes.

Joining Reutzel on the All Star campaign trail will be a stout contingent of Series full-timers including six-time champion and all-time Series win leader, Dale Blaney, who trails Reutzel by a mere-eight markers in the driver title chase. Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason will also be in attendance, as well as Paul McMahan, Brock Zearfoss, Greg Wilson, Gerard McIntyre, Skylar Gee, and George Hobaugh.

Although Series full-timers experienced a break from All Star commitments, most did not take any time off. In fact, the All Star Circuit of Champions were represented well during the 59th running of the Knoxville Nationals in Knoxville, Iowa. Aaron Reutzel, Cory Eliason, and Paul McMahan each qualified for A-Main competition at Knoxville Raceway with Reutzel leading representation with a fifth place performance; Eliason and McMahan finished 13th and 20th, respectively.

Those unable to make the journey to I-96 Speedway and Plymouth Speedway can still watch every lap of action live from the comfort of their own home. Speed Shift TV, the official online broadcast partner of the All Star Circuit of Champions, will be on hand to capture action from both events. Those wanting to learn more about viewing options should visit Speed Shift TV online at www.speedshifttv.com.

I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, will open pit gates at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:15 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit I-96 Speedway on the Web at www.i96speedway.com.

Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana, will open pit gates at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6:30 p.m., sharp. Those wanting to learn more should visit Plymouth Speedway online at www.plymouthspeedway.net.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 8/14/2019):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 3064

2. Dale Blaney – 3056

3. Cory Eliason – 3004

4. Paul McMahan – 2928

5. Brock Zearfoss – 2876

6. Greg Wilson – 2826

7. Gerard McIntyre – 2744

8. Skylar Gee -2662

9. George Hobaugh – 2372

10. Tony Stewart -1676

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Bubba Raceway Park, Fla. (1/31/2019): Tim Shaffer

Bubba Raceway Park, Fla. (2/1/2019): Tim Shaffer (2)

Bubba Raceway Park, Fla. (2/2/2019): Tony Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2019): Shane Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/7/2019): Brad Sweet

Virginia Motor Speedway, Va. (4/11/2019): Cory Eliason

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (4/13/2019): Lance Dewease

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (5/24/2019): Aaron Reutzel

Fremont Speedway, Ohio (5/26/2019): Aaron Reutzel (2)

Outlaw Speedway, N.Y. (6/7/2019): Brock Zearfoss

Stateline Speedway, N.Y. (6/8/2019): Dale Blaney

Weedsport Speedway, N.Y. (6/9/2019): Danny Dietrich

Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (6/14/2019): Kyle Larson

Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (6/16/2019): Dale Blaney (2)

Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (6/19/2019): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (6/22/2019): Buddy Kofoid

Dirt Oval at Route 66, Ill. (6/29/2019): Aaron Reutzel (4)

Lernerville Speedway, Pa. (7/5/2019): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2019): Dale Blaney (3)

Utica-Rome Speedway, N.Y. (7/12/2019): Aaron Reutzel (6)

Orange County Fair Speedway N.Y. (7/13/2019): Danny Dietrich (2)

Lebanon Valley Speedway N.Y. (7/14/2019): Brock Zearfoss (2)

Plymouth Dirt Track, Wis. (7/25/2019): James McFadden

Jackson Motorplex, Minn. (7/26/2019): James McFadden (2)

Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (7/27/2019): Gio Scelzi

34 Raceway, Iowa (7/28/2019): Tony Stewart (2)

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2019, MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue to be the official television home of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast ten high-profile events.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 330 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.