John Carney II Prevails At Lawton Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

LAWTON, Okla. (August 17, 2019) Barely getting the job done before Mother Nature moved in Saturday night, El Paso’s John Carney II picked up the evening’s $2,000 winner’s check plus $25 per lap led at Lawton Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and the ASCS Lone Star Region.

The “Do It For Grady” Sooner/Lone Star Challenge, the 30 A-Feature began with Oklahoma City’s Wayne Johnson in the lead.

Caution on the initial start for Harli White who spun off the exit of the second turn, the restart again put the Outlaw Wings No. 2c ahead of the field with sixth starting John Carney II making his way to the runner-up spot before caution lights came on again on Lap 3 for Lance Norick.

Holding off Carney on the restart, the South Plains Auto Transport No. J2 advanced to the point on Lap 5.

Pulling away from Johnson for a couple of laps, the No. 2c began reeling Carney back in. Diving under Carney on Lap 10 through the third and fourth turns, Wayne moved back into the lead and quickly put distance between himself and Carney.

Moving steadily through traffic, the pair went at it again on lap 18 as Johnson got held up behind a backmarker. Giving Carney a shot, Carney retook the top spot with a low line pass off the fourth turn the following lap. Hugging the hub of the Lawton Speedway the remainder of the race, Carney pulled to a 0.822-second advantage at the drop of the checkered flag. Carney also picked up $425 in Lap Money.

Wayne Johnson crossed second and picked up $325 in Lap Money as well. Steven Shebester filled out the podium in the City Vending No. 22x. Kevin Ramey in fourth was trailed by Jeremy Campbell to complete the top five.

Moving up from 14th, Andrew Deal ended his night sixth with Kyle Clark making moves from 13th to seventh. Likewise, from 16th, Lawton’s Morgan Fletcher crossed eighth with Zane Lawrence also making an impressive run from 18th to ninth. Recovering from a spin on Lap 3, Lance Norick came back to finish tenth.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races again on Friday, August 23 at Creek County Speedway before going head-to-head with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Heartland Motorsports Park on Saturday, August 24.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner/Lone Star Regions

Lawton Speedway (Lawton, Okla.)

Saturday, August 17, 2019

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester, [7]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox, [2]; 3. 17W-Harli White, [5]; 4. 90-Lance Norick, [6]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark, [4]; 6. 45-David Luckie, [3]; 7. 79-Ryan Hall, [1]

Lightning Wings & Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [2]; 2. J2-John Carney II, [1]; 3. 33C-Casey Carter, [3]; 4. 22-Sean McClelland, [5]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal, [4]; 6. 94F-Morgan Fletcher, [6]; 7. 76-Zane Lawrence, [7]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 2. 79V-Kevin Ramey, [2]; 3. 55-Danny Wood, [3]; 4. 20-Chad Wilson, [5]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, [4]; (DNS) 10K-Kyle Ezell,

#DoItForGrady A Feature (30 Laps): 1. J2-John Carney II, [6]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 3. 22X-Steven Shebester, [3]; 4. 79V-Kevin Ramey, [5]; 5. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [2]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal, [14]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark, [13]; 8. 94F-Morgan Fletcher, [16]; 9. 76-Zane Lawrence, [18]; 10. 90-Lance Norick, [8]; 11. 45-David Luckie, [17]; 12. 33C-Casey Carter, [9]; 13. 55-Danny Wood, [10]; 14. 22-Sean McClelland, [11]; 15. 79-Ryan Hall, [19]; 16. 26M-Fred Mattox, [7]; 17. 17W-Harli White, [4]; 18. 20-Chad Wilson, [12]; 19. 8-Alex Sewell, [15]; 20. 10K-Kyle Ezell, [20]