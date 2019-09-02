Wedekind, Alberding, and Warf Wins at Hermiston Raceway

Hermiston Raceway
Hermiston, OR
Saturday August 31, 2019
Speed Tour Sprints
Feature:
1. 33-Kyle Alberding
2. 24-Hunter Stanley
3. 7-Randy Dubois
4. 28-Colton Nelson
5. 71-Aaron McPeak
6. 3-Bud Lansing
7. 22-Cory Lockwood
8. 68-Mike Anderson
9. 29-Dakota Allen
10. 4-Aiden Spiers
11. 41-Cameron Neisinger
12. 2-Anthony Quintana
WESCO Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 69-Justin Wedekind
2. 6w-Thomas Richardson
3. 2-Adam Smith
4. 50-Rich Hill
5. 5-Tom Bierman
6. 10-Leroy Hudsen
7. 19x-Kyle Secord
8. 7-Randy Dubois
9. 92-Duane Hallgren Jr
10. 1-Rally Root
11. 17-Douglas Cofey
Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League
Feature:
1. 91-Bryan Warf
2. 16-Nate Litte
3. 40-Pat Young
4. 13-Preston Henderson
5. 61-Rob Grice
6. 5-Ryan Newman
7. 25k-Kate Jackson
8. 22-Steve Powell
9. 69-Trevor Anderson
10. 68-Mike Anderson
11. 70-Frank Keller