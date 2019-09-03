World Of Outlaws Willamette Bound On Wednesday September 4th; ISCS Sprints Returns For Support Class

By Ben Deatherage

Lebanon, Oregon- Wednesday, September 4th will have some of the best drivers on the planet invade Willamette Speedway for one night only. The NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaws Sprint Cars return to the Lebanon 1/3-mile clay oval for their only race in Oregon in 2019. It marks the seventh trip for the “Greatest Show On Dirt.” The Interstate Sprint Car Series paly the role as the support class for the night.

Reserved seats are on sale for $50.00 each. General Admission for Adults are $40.00, Juniors/Seniors/Military $35.00, and Kids (12 and Under) 15.00. Pit Passes are $55.00 each. There will be a $5.00 parking fee, and bench seats will not be allowed in the grandstands. For more information, log on to www.willamettespeedway.org or visit the official Facebook page.

The World Of Outlaws first started coming to Willamette in 2012. They have been back every year except 2015. In six completed races there have been five different winners. Defending race winner Donny Schatz is the only driver to have best the field twice. Shane Stewart, Tim Kaeding, Kerry Madsen, and the late great Jason Johnson all have won once.

The Interstate Sprint Car Series have ventured to Lebanon twice this year. Tanner Holmes and Shane Forte were the ones to hoist the winner’s trophy at the end of those nights. Since 2018, when the series was rebranded as a Limited Sprint tour, there have been a total of four ISCS events. Jake Helsel and Kyle Miller were the victors last year to make it four drivers to finish first in as many shows.

Former World Of Outlaw Main Event Winners At Willamette Speedway

2018- Donny Schatz

2017- Jason Johnson

2016- Donny Schatz

2014- Shane Stewart

2013- Tim Kaeding

2012- Kerry Madsen