LaFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (September 5, 2019) — The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints completed two heat races before rain started to fall Friday at Can-Am Motorsports Park cancelling the remainder of the event. Brett Wright and Kelly Hebing won heat races before the weather settled in. The event will not be rescheduled. ESS moves Saturday to Land of Legends Raceway for the 360 Sprint Car New York Nationals.