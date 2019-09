GASTONIA, N.C. (September 13, 2019) — The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters on Saturday at Carolina Speedway was cancelled due to inclement weather. Officials from USCS and Carolina Speedway are working on a makeup date and ask to hang onto armbands and tickets from the original race back that was postponed in July.

As of Friday the USCS event scheduled for Saturday at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, S.C. is still on as scheduled.