All Stars will tackle Pennsylvania and Maryland during final multi-race weekend of 2019

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 19, 2019) – The 2019 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 season is quickly coming to a close, but the action is far from over, as the traveling sprint car wheelmen will hit the Keystone State one last time, paying a visit to northern Maryland in the process. As an added bonus, Tony Stewart’s All Stars will chase a total-weekend top prize equaling $31,000, $20,000 of which to be awarded on Saturday night.

Weekend action will commence on Friday evening, September 20, at the world-famous Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial, an event originally slated for April 12 until Mother Nature interfered, will headline action at the ‘paperclip’ awarding a $6,000 payday. Of course, the All Stars are no stranger to Williams Grove Speedway, most recently participating in twin 20-lap features during Jack Gunn Memorial action in August; Aaron Reutzel and Lance Dewease were victorious.

The sixth running of the prestigious Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, will follow Williams Grove action on Saturday, September 21. Utilizing a unique format to help determine the evening’s outcome, the 2019 Dirt Classic champion will leave with a $20,000 winner’s share, a monster portion of the $60,000+ purse that will be handed out at the conclusion of the evening’s main event.

Padding a recent trend of All Star victories in ‘Pennsylvania Posse Country,’ Skylar Gee was victorious during the last All Star appearance at the ‘Fabulous’ Lincoln Speedway; a first-ever Series victory for the young Canadian.

A quick drive south of the Mason-Dixon will lead the All Star Circuit of Champions to their third and final destination of the weekend: Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland. Although a staple on the annual Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek schedule, Hagerstown Speedway has not hosted an All Star program since 1983, but that will change on Sunday, September 22, when the Series invades for a shot at $5,000.

Using a pair of monster victories during the last two weekends to aid his quest toward a second consecutive All Star Circuit of Champions title, Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutel will enter the Central Pennsylvania/Maryland sweep as the current championship point leader, now with a 54-point command over six-time Series champion, Dale Blaney. Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason, a two-time winner this season, is third in the title chase, followed by three-time winner Brock Zearfoss and national touring veteran and Nashville resident, Paul McMahan.

Speed Shift TV, the official online broadcast partner of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019, gives fans multiple purchasing avenues to watch Tony Stewart’s All Stars from the comfort of their own home. Fans currently subscribing to Speed Shift TV’s monthly VIP subscription will have viewing access for all three nights of All Star competition in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Those not wanting to subscribe to Speed Shift TV’s monthly VIP subscription can still watch desired All Star Circuit of Champions events with a respective single race pass.

Action will begin at Williams Grove Speedway with All Star hot laps at 7 p.m. Hot laps will take off at Lincoln Speedway and Hagerstown Speedway at 6:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. For more information such as gate times and ticket prices, fans should visit each facility live on the Web at www.williamsgrove.com, www.lincolnspeedway.com, and www.hagerstownspeedway.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 9/14/2019):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 5142

2. Dale Blaney – 5088

3. Cory Eliason – 4982

4. Brock Zearfoss – 4868

5. Paul McMahan – 4860

6. Greg Wilson – 4674

7. Gerard McIntyre – 4464

8. Skylar Gee – 4434

9. George Hobaugh – 3804

10. Justin Peck – 3422