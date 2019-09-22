Borden Seals Summer Thunder Championship with Win

From Kaleb Hart

YAKIMA, Wa. (September 21, 2019) — Everything went right on a Saturday night at Central Washington State Fair Raceway for Devon Borden. The 16 year old from Raymond, WA logged his eighth sprint car win of the year and in the process, became the 2019 Summer Thunder Sprintcar Series Champion.

For Borden, the path to victory was relatively easy, as his inside row one starting spot gave him an early advantage that would never come into doubt. His lead sat at over three seconds for most of the race, with eventual runner up Tanner Holmes only ever cutting into that advantage amongst slower cars. The win was Borden’s eighth of the year in Sprint Cars, and in the process, he became the youngest Summer Thunder Sprintcar Series champion in series history. Holmes ended up second on Saturday night in his first Central Washington State Fair Raceway appearance, with Jason Solwold coming from seventh to third. Solwold set quick time for the second straight night. Corbyn Fauver, Luke Didiuk, Jason Reed and Jay Cole won heat races.

The Iron Giant Street Stock A Main saw Zack Simpson complete his dominant weekend with a win. Simpson was a winner every time his car hit the track, winning three heat races over the tw days and leading the final six laps of the main event to score the win. David Cronk and Chase Berkeley were second and third.

Summer Thunder Sprintcar Series

Central Washington State Fair Speedway

Yakima, WA

Saturday September 21, 2019

Fast Time – Jason Solwold 14.490

Heat 1 – Corbyn Fauver, Colton Heath, Jason Solwold, Tanner Holmes, Shawn Rice, Michael Bollinger, John Keller

Heat 2 – Luke Didiuk, Trevor Cook, Chris Bullock, Colby Thornhill, Brett McGhie, Greg Hamilton, Jeff Dunlap

Heat 3 – Jason Reed, Lance Sargent, Justin Yougquist, Devon Borden, Chauncey Filler, Darren Smith

Heat 4 – Jay Cole. Cam Smith, Tristan Spiers, Logan Forler, Chase Goetz, Channing Filler

B Main – Greg Hamilton, Dunlap, Goetz, Rice, Chan Filler, D Smith, Bollinger, McGhie, Chau Filler

A Main – Devon Borden, Holmes, Solwold, Heath, C Smith, Forler, Cole, Youngquist, Cook, Fauver, Bullock, D Smith, Chan Filler, Thornhill, Sargent, Didiuk, Goetz, Hamilton, Spiers, Reed, Dunlap, Rice

Lap Leaders – Borden 1-30

Triple X Hard Charger – D Smith +10

Iron Giant Street Stocks

Heat 1- Zack Simpson, Shane Kerrigan, Chase Berkelely, Avery Miller, Doug Stock, Kelly McDonald, Matt White, Chris West

Heat 2- Jack Parshall, David Cronk, Austin Kerrigan, Erik Jarnport, Sean Cronk, Laree McDonald, Bob Smith, Joey Tardio

Main – Zack SImpson, D Cronk, Berkeley

Lap Leaders – Parshall 1-4 Simpson 15-21 Kerrigan 22-23 Simpson 24-30