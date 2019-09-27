Dewease Wins Tune Up Race at Williams Grove

From Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (September 27, 2019) – Lance Dewease of Fayetteville scored his 98th career Williams Grove Speedway sprint car win on Friday night in the World of Outlaws tune up race for 410 sprint cars.

Dewease took home $8,000 for his fifth win of the year at the track after overtaking Freddie Rahmer for the win.

In the 358 sprint feature, Doug Hammaker put an exclamation point on his 2019 track title in the division by claiming the final race of the year.

The initial start of the 30-lap outlaws tune up race was red flagged for a vicious crash just before the first lap could be completed when Tyler Reeser and Cody Keller tangled just as they exited turn four.

Reeser’s car was destroyed with the front end of the mount totally torn away.

The restart saw polesitter Freddie Rahmer jet into the lead over second starter Brian Montieth with Dewease racing third.

The only caution flag of the race unfurled with four laps away, regrouping the field.

Dewease began challenging Montieth for second on the restart and took a low lane underneath him in the first and second turns to net the second spot on the sixth loop.

Rahmer began working traffic with 20 laps to go at by the halfway point both he and Dewease seemed to be struggling to work through the field.

At times Rahmer would slip over the third turn cushion while Dewease would burst off of the second turn but then slide around in the third and fourth corner.

Dewease took his first swipe at the lead with 11 laps to go in the first turn when he caught Rahmer as he came up on a backmarker.

Dewease took the opportunity to go three wide through the turns, racing in the middle groove and drawing even with Rahmer who was to his outside.

However Rahmer pulled ahead onto the backchute and Dewease regrouped.

With six laps to go, Dewease had again run up on Rahmer in traffic and he bolted underneath him in the third turn to drive up across the track, catch the cushion and take control but Rahmer turned his car off of the cushion and reclaimed the top spot at the line although the naked eye would have trouble seeing who got to the line first.

Dewease then mashed the brakes and turned the car from the outside lane to the inside as he and Rahmer set their cars into the first turn and as Rahmer swept across the cushion Dewease throttled his No. 69K across the bottom to bite fast low in the second turn and take the point.

Once in front, Dewease threaded his way through traffic to get the win by 1.281 seconds.

“I think we need to be better than that,” said Dewease about his chances against the outlaws in the National Open next week, comparing his just completed run to the win against the competition he’ll face in the Open.

“The track was tricky tonight.”

Rahmer was second followed by Brian Montieth, who won the 2019 Diamond Series title by taking the podium spot.

Brian Brown rode home fourth followed by Matt Campbell in the Westbrook No. 1W.

Sixth through 10th went to Danny Dietrich, TJ Stutts, Ryan Smith, Cory Haas and Anthony Macri.

Heats went to Rahmer, Dewease and Montieth with Rahmer claiming the dash and Nicole Bower winning the consolation.

Matt Campbell set quick time over the 28 car field with a lap of 16.779 seconds.

Doug Hammaker would lead all 20 laps of the 358 sprint main to claim his third feature of the season at the track and ninth of his career at the oval.

The run came on top of the 2019 track title that he officially wrapped up by entering the night’s action.

Rich Eichelberger trailed Hammaker for the win the entire distance.

Kyle Denmyer, Matt Findley and Troy Wagaman Jr. rounding out the top five finishers.

Twin heats went to Eichelberger and Hammaker.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, PA

Friday Spetember 27, 2019

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Lance Dewease

2. Freddie Rahmer

3. Brian Montieth

4. Brian Brown

5. Matt Campbell

6. Danny Dietrich

7. TJ Stutts

8. Ryan Smith

9. Cory Haas

10. Anthony Macri

11. Chad Trout

12. Alan Krimes

13. Lucas Wolfe

14. Kyle Moody

15. Dylan Cisney

16. Jared Esh

17. Jeff Halligan

18. Nicole Bower

19. Brett Michalski

20. Troy Fraker

21. Mark Smith

22. Todd Zinn

23. Cody Keller

24. Tyler Reeser

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Doug Hammaker

2. Rich Eichelberger

3. Kyle Denmyer

4. Matt Findley

5. Troy Wagaman

6. Dylan Norris

7. Wyatt Hinkle

8. Chris Frank

9. Mark Van Vorst

10. Glenndon Forsythe

11. Brett Wanner

12. Cody Fletcher

13. Ashley Capetta

14. Gregg Foster

15. Scott Fisher

16. Andrew Hake

17. Denny Gross

18. Dan Richcreek